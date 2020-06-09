You can stay in a massive 'Harry Potter'-themed Airbnb with 8 bedrooms that will transport you right to Hogwarts

Loma Homes One of the rooms is decorated to look like Diagon Alley.

This “Harry Potter”-themed vacation rental has eight themed rooms that transport guests to the most iconic locations from the films and books.

The villa is located in Florida just 30 minutes away from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.

Easter eggs from the books and films are hidden throughout the rental house, as well as Horcruxes for guests to find throughout their stay.

It’s currently listed on Airbnb for around $US305 per night, plus fees, but prices may vary.

For over 20 years many of us have dreamed of being students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but if you never received your letter, this vacation rental is the next best thing.

Loma Homes translated the magic of “Harry Potter” into an epic new rental just 30 minutes away from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.

The Wizard’s Way villa has eight themed bedrooms with 10 beds, five bathrooms, and dozens of book and movie Easter eggs that fans of the franchise will love.

On Airbnb, the home starts at around $US305 per night.

Here’s a look inside the one-of-a-kind property.

The fastest way to Hogwarts is via the Hogwarts Express room on platform 9 ¾.

Loma Homes The bed is shaped like a huge train.

Surrounded by brick walls with half of Harry’s trolley sticking out of them (complete with his owl, Hedwig), the bed in this room is made to look like the front of the Hogwarts Express.

According to the listing, the smokestack actually smokes and whistles.

But if you miss the train, you can also take a flying car.

Loma Homes The room is modelled after the flying car that Ron and Harry ride to Hogwarts.

Another room features a bed shaped like the Weasley’s flying Ford Anglia stuck in the Whomping Willow tree.

Sleeping in this room will make you feel like you’re flying over the Hogwarts grounds like Ron and Harry in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

The stairs don’t move here, but they are lined with portraits and paintings.

Loma Homes Unfortunately, the portraits don’t move and talk like they do at Hogwarts.

No Hogwarts-inspired home would be complete without a gallery of portraits lining the stairs.

The Diagon Alley room comes with a dragon and a bright-blue wand-repair shop window.

Loma Homes Guests can sleep just under the dragon.

Inside the room, guests can peek inside a wand-repair shop window on Diagon Alley and sleep under a Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon escaping from the roof of Gringotts Wizarding Bank.

You can also sleep in your house dormitory of choice. The Gryffindor room is for the daring, courageous, and brave.

Loma Homes The Gryffindor room is decorated in deep reds and golds.

The room is red and gold and features a faux fireplace, a golden snitch, and Harry’s Nimbus 2000 broomstick as accents. And just like in the movies, the sturdy wooden bed frames come complete with velvet curtains.

Then there is the less-flashy Hufflepuff dorm.

Loma Homes The Hufflepuff room is simple and bright.

Hufflepuffs are known for being fair, honest, and hardworking, so it’s no surprise that this bright-yellow room is kept simple and clean.

Or you can be a Ravenclaw for the night.

Loma Homes The Ravenclaw room has unique light features.

Those who are wise, clever, and witty like a Ravenclaw get to sleep in this grand and ethereal room with glowing blueish-purple lights on the ceiling.

Of course, if you’re feeling ambitious, there’s always the Slytherin room.

Loma Homes The Slytherin room features plenty of green accents.

This green, dungeon-style room features glowing orbs and a snake motif throughout.

You can also opt to sleep in Dumbledore’s office.

Loma Homes The staircases are actually drawers.

In this towering room, you’ll find a mural of Dumbledore’s personal library of books and, of course, Fawkes the phoenix.

The staircases might not lead anywhere, but they are designed with drawers for all of your clothes.

When you’re not asleep, you can search the house for hidden Horcruxes.

Loma Homes There are seven Horcruxes hidden about the house.

As a fun challenge, the seven Horcruxes will be hidden around the house before you arrive.

It’s up to you to find them and return them to their podium before the end of your stay in order to defeat He Who Must Not Be Named.

If you really want the full “Harry Potter” experience, you can hang out in the cupboard under the stairs.

Loma Homes Harry used to live in the cupboard under the stairs at the Dursleys.

Just like the room Harry sleeps in at the Dursleys as a kid, you can sleep in the cupboard under the stairs at this villa.

If it’s too cramped to get a good night’s sleep, you can just check out the fun decorations and play make-believe.

Don’t be late for breakfast in the Great Hall.

Loma Homes The room is also filled with movie posters.

There may not be floating candles or an enchanted ceiling, but you’ll still feel like you’re dining at Hogwarts while seated at this long, wooden table.

The dining area is complete with a replica of Dumbledore’s Great Hall chair and a chandelier of fake candles.

Other fun activities include playing in the Quidditch room.

Loma Homes The room comes with a pool table and a Foosball table.

Spend some time playing pool or foosball surrounded by a mural of the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch.

You can also binge all of the films in the Forbidden Forest-themed home theatre.

Loma Homes The theatre can be lit with black lights.

The home theatre is the perfect place to catch up on the “Harry Potter” films, and you’ll feel like you’re right in the Forbidden Forest.

If you look closely enough (under the black light) you can see a Patronus protecting you from some unwanted Dementors.

There is also an outdoor space with a heated pool, a hot tub, and a huge chessboard.

Loma Homes You can play chess or relax by the pool outside.

The backyard lanai is complete with a heated pool and a hot tub where you can relax after a full day of activities.

You can also play chess on the giant, built-in board. It’s not exactly Wizard’s Chess, but that’s probably for the best.

You can visit the Loma Homes website to see more photos of this one-of-a-kind space and check for availability.

