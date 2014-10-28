A London Hotel Is Letting Guests Stay In A Hogwarts-Style Bedroom Just Like 'Harry Potter'

Georgian House Hotel The rooms include a four-poster bed, just like a dormitory at Hogwarts.

The Georgian House Hotel, a boutique bed and breakfastin Victoria, Central London, is offering guests the chance to stay in a Hogwarts-style bedroom just like Harry Potter would have.

The “Wizarding Chamber” is a gothic twist on the typical visit to London. The rooms include four-poster beds, stone wash basins, potion bottles, and cauldrons.

There are also other “unexpected wizardly details,” according to the website, such as a spell book and trunks artfully placed throughout the rooms.

A full English breakfast is included with every stay, sans “bogey flavoured Bertie Botts Every Flavour Beans.”

Georgian House Hotel These rooms are a gothic twist on your average London stay.

There are also packages that include a “Muggle Walking Tour,” which takes you around the sights of central London where the films were shot, including the famous platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross Station.

A separate package has guests boarding a bus bound for the Warner Bros Studio for The Making of Harry Potter Tour.

Georgian House Hotel Special touches include ‘magical’ items like spell books.

A day in the life of Harry Potter doesn’t come cheap, though: A night in the Wizard Chambers for two, breakfast, Muggle and Studio Tour tickets will run you $US585. Without the tours, the price still comes to $US337.

Besides the two Harry Potter-themed rooms, the 4-star Georgian also offers the less-magical Belgravia Boutique and Victorian Classic rooms.

Since the website has already been having trouble loading since announcing the new promotion, we’re guessing if you’re interested in renting a room, you better do it fast.

Georgian House Hotel Potion bottles line the room, as well as Gothic-style mirrors.

