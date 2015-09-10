This brand new Harry Potter-themed bar is a fan's paradise

A Harry Potter-themed bar, The Lockhart, just opened up in Toronto — and it looks absolutely magical.



J.K. Rowling, Warner Brothers, and Bloomsbury Publishing don’t appear to be affiliated with the project, so the bar owners are careful not to use the name “Harry Potter” or any other copyrighted material.

There’s no butterbeer, for example, since that name of a Potter-approved beverage is copyrighted, according to the New Toronto. The references are more subtle: there’s a drink called “The Shacklebolt” and a stag logo that nods to Harry’s patronus.

One reference, a drink called “Ludo’s Debt,” is so obscure, the bar owners have promised a free beverage to any customer knows its meaning, New Toronto reported. Hint: Ludo is short for Ludovic.

If visiting Canada isn’t in the cards and you don’t have any floo powder handy, don’t fear. Thanks to Instagram, you can still have a look inside the new bar.

Keep reading to take a trip inside The Lockhart.

Here's a look inside The Lockhart, complete with 'potions and elixirs.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7a16Syrnd4/embed/ Width: 658px This is the Lockhart's twist on a Dark and Stormy. It's called the Shacklebolt and named after auror Kingsley Shacklebolt. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7BED7mrne4/embed/ Width: 658px Herbology-loving Neville Longbottom might enjoy this drink. It's called 'the Botanist.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6_MJ7iLnYz/embed/ Width: 658px 'You'd come here and see the stag's head on the wall and go, 'Wow, I love that,''co-owner Paris Xerx told Now Toronto. 'A Harry Potter fan might say, 'that's a Patronus.'' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6_LH4vLnXA/embed/ Width: 658px Source Called 'the Beach House,' this drink might be a subtle nod to The Shell Cottage where Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour lived. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7ItftMLnXH/embed/ Width: 658px The Shell Cottage is said to be located in Tinworth, the name of another cocktail on The Lockhart's menu. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7Orv0jLnWs/embed/ Width: 658px And of course, the bar also features a neon sign glowing with the final three words from the Harry Potter series: 'All was well.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7A7z1QLnXp/embed/ Width: 658px

