One family just raised the bar for newborn pictures with a Harry Potter photo shoot

Two Oregon parents and their adorable sons just raised the bar for newborn photo shoots.

Oregon parents Katherine and Jesse Oldfield are Harry Potter superfans who spent their first Halloween together dressed as Harry and Hermione, BuzzFeed reports. So when they decided to schedule a newborn portrait session for their second child, Theodore, they knew it had to be Potter-related.

They teamed up with photographer Kelsey Clouse of Lune de la Rogue Photography to develop the concept. Sebastian is dressed as series protagonist Harry Potter, complete with tiny Gryffindor tie. Newborn Theodore is dressed like a Mandrake — the screaming plant-baby hybrid that Harry and his friends encounter in herbology class during their second year at Hogwarts. (Here’s how the creatures look and sound in the movie.)

“Our photographer Kelsey tagged me in a mandrake picture on Facebook and immediately the wheels started turning,” mum Katherine told BuzzFeed. “I knew it was key that Theodore be crying for the shot. Luckily, babies tend to do that.”

Here’s a peek at some more images from the shoot:

Courtesy Lune de la Rogue Photography Here’s how the family of Potterheads looks sans costumes.

