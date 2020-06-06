'Harry Potter' fans re-created the theme song using a washing machine, and J.K. Rowling approves

Celia Fernandez
@kurtschneider/TikTokKurt Schneider and Jason Pitts re-created the theme song using a washing machine and dryer.
  • On Tuesday, a music producer and filmmaker named Kurt Schneider shared a TikTok video in which he re-created the “Harry Potter” theme song using a washing machine and a dryer.
  • Schneider used the buttons on the washing machine while Jason Pitts, a producer and songwriter, used the dryer door to make the beat.
  • Schneider also shared the video to Twitter on Friday and said they spent five hours re-creating the song.
  • Schneider tagged J.K. Rowling in the tweet and the “Harry Potter” author responded, writing: “Definitely not a waste of 5 hours.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.