'Harry Potter' fans re-created the theme song using a washing machine, and J.K. Rowling approves

@kurtschneider/TikTokKurt Schneider and Jason Pitts re-created the theme song using a washing machine and dryer.
- On Tuesday, a music producer and filmmaker named Kurt Schneider shared a TikTok video in which he re-created the “Harry Potter” theme song using a washing machine and a dryer.
- Schneider used the buttons on the washing machine while Jason Pitts, a producer and songwriter, used the dryer door to make the beat.
- Schneider also shared the video to Twitter on Friday and said they spent five hours re-creating the song.
- Schneider tagged J.K. Rowling in the tweet and the “Harry Potter” author responded, writing: “Definitely not a waste of 5 hours.”
Definitely not a waste of 5 hours. https://t.co/IxqmDIhV5L
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 5, 2020
