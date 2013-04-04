HARRY POTTER SECRETS REVEALED: I Just Took The Amazing Studio Tour...

The hottest new attraction in the United Kingdom these days is not a royal palace or some rocks in a field.



It’s the studio in Leavesden where Warner Bros. spent 10 years making the Harry Potter movies.

A converted factory that was once used to make planes in World War II, Leavesden is still a working studio. But a big portion of it has been transformed into a gigantic show-and-tell Harry Potter sound stage exhibit.

About 5,000 people a day make the trek to Leavesden, which is a half-hour northwest of London. They pay about $30 apiece to get in.

That means that Warner is coining ~$50 million a year from Harry Potter studio tours from ticket prices alone.

(And you’re not going to leave with just a ticket–believe me.)

My family is way into Harry Potter, and we were in London last week. So, of course, we went.

It was awesome.

