13 ‘Harry Potter’ stars who have also played Marvel and DC characters

- The “Harry Potter” films and the “Fantastic Beasts” spin-off movies have featured notable actors.
- Many of the stars, like Robert Pattinson and David Tennant, have also played Marvel and DC characters.
- “Fantastic Beasts” star Zoë Kravitz currently plays Catwoman in “The Batman,” alongside Pattinson.
Years later, Tennant played Kilgrave, a supervillain with the ability to control people’s minds and therefore manipulate their behavior, in Marvel and Netflix’s “Jessica Jones.” Kilgrave was an antagonist to Krysten Ritter’s titular private detective/superhero.
The British actor went on to become an even bigger star when he portrayed the vampire named Edward Cullen in five “Twilight” films that were released between 2008 and 2012.
Now, Pattinson is the latest star to portray Batman. He stars as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ detective-driven take on the famed comic-book character.
Cormac was a member of the Gryffindor house and served as a Keeper on the Quidditch team.
He was also part of Professor Horace Slughorn’s Slug Club and had a crush on Hermione Granger.
After “HP,” Stroma landed roles in “Pitch Perfect,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Bridgerton.” He made his DC Comics debut as Adrian Chase/Vigilante in James Gunn’s HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” a spin-off of “The Suicide Squad” that’s centered on John Cena’s character.
For his role as an awkward sociopath in “Peacemaker,” Stroma, who’s British, adopted an American accent. He maintained the accent throughout the duration of the production and off-camera hangouts with the cast, to the point where Cena didn’t even know he was British until filming wrapped.
Felton only appeared on season three of “The Flash,” with his character leaving Central City and returning to London.
He joined the MCU as a corrupt HYDRA scientist in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
In her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, Chan portrayed a Starforce member named Minn-Erva in “Captain Marvel.” She had a memorable fight against Brie Larson’s titular superhero in the 2019 film.
Two years later, the actress starred as Sersi in Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals.” Chan’s character is an immortal who’s empathetic toward humans and can manipulate inanimate matter.
In 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” he portrayed an Auror named Percival Graves, whose identity was assumed by Gellert Grindelwald using human transfiguration.
For his latest role, Farrell is completely unrecognizable as the popular Batman foe known as Penguin in “The Batman.” Farrell will reprise the role for an upcoming HBO Max spin-off series.
In 2018, Kim played the human form of Nagini (the snake that would go on to be acquired by Voldemort) in “The Crimes of Grindelwald.”
In 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” Law starred as Yon-Rogg, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s mentor-turned-enemy.
Miller appeared as The Flash in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad,” both of which were released in 2016. He had significantly more screen time in 2017’s “Justice League.”
The actor also came face-to-face with Grant Gustin’s version of the Scarlet Speedster in a 2020 crossover event for “The Flash.”
Next, Miller will reprise the role for a standalone “Flash” movie, in theaters on June 23, 2023.
Kravitz went on to voice Catwoman in “The Lego Batman Movie” and Mary Jane in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
Now, she stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.”
Following Johnny Depp’s exit from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, the role was recast. Mikkelsen will portray the wizard in the third installment, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” in theaters on April 15.
