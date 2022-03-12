13 ‘Harry Potter’ stars who have also played Marvel and DC characters

Prior to starring as Bruce Wayne/Batman in “The Batman,” Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

Pattinson played a Hogwarts student from the Hufflepuff house in the fourth “Harry Potter” film that was released in 2005. Pattinson didn’t appear in any other “HP” installments because Cedric was killed by Peter Pettigrew, under Voldemort’s orders.

The British actor went on to become an even bigger star when he portrayed the vampire named Edward Cullen in five “Twilight” films that were released between 2008 and 2012.

Now, Pattinson is the latest star to portray Batman. He stars as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ detective-driven take on the famed comic-book character.