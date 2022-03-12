Search

13 ‘Harry Potter’ stars who have also played Marvel and DC characters

Olivia Singh

On the left: Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.' On the right: Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 'The Batman.'
David Tennant had a small role as Barty Crouch Jr. in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” long before playing the Marvel character Kilgrave in “Jessica Jones.”
On the left: David Tennant as Barty Crouch Jr. in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.' On the right: Tennant as Kilgrave in season two of 'Jessica Jones.'
Barty Crouch Jr. was a follower of Lord Voldemort who was sentenced to life imprisonment in Azkaban. 

Years later, Tennant played Kilgrave, a supervillain with the ability to control people’s minds and therefore manipulate their behavior, in Marvel and Netflix’s “Jessica Jones.” Kilgrave was an antagonist to Krysten Ritter’s titular private detective/superhero. 

Prior to starring as Bruce Wayne/Batman in “The Batman,” Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”
On the left: Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.' On the right: Pattinson as Batman in 'The Batman.'
Pattinson played a Hogwarts student from the Hufflepuff house in the fourth “Harry Potter” film that was released in 2005. Pattinson didn’t appear in any other “HP” installments because Cedric was killed by Peter Pettigrew, under Voldemort’s orders.

The British actor went on to become an even bigger star when he portrayed the vampire named Edward Cullen in five “Twilight” films that were released between 2008 and 2012. 

Now, Pattinson is the latest star to portray Batman. He stars as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ detective-driven take on the famed comic-book character. 

“Peacemaker” breakout star Freddie Stroma previously played a boastful wizard named Cormac McLaggen in three “Harry Potter” movies.
On the left: Freddie Stroma as Cormac McLaggen in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.' On the right: Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante in 'Peacemaker.'
Stroma joined the “HP” franchise in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” released in 2009. 

Cormac was a member of the Gryffindor house and served as a Keeper on the Quidditch team.

He was also part of Professor Horace Slughorn’s Slug Club and had a crush on Hermione Granger. 

After “HP,” Stroma landed roles in “Pitch Perfect,” “Game of Thrones,” and “Bridgerton.” He made his DC Comics debut as Adrian Chase/Vigilante in James Gunn’s HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” a spin-off of “The Suicide Squad” that’s centered on John Cena’s character. 

For his role as an awkward sociopath in “Peacemaker,” Stroma, who’s British, adopted an American accent. He maintained the accent throughout the duration of the production and off-camera hangouts with the cast, to the point where Cena didn’t even know he was British until filming wrapped.  

Tom Felton is known for his “HP” role as Draco Malfoy, but he also had a recurring role on The CW’s “The Flash.”
On the left: Tom Felton in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.' On the right: Felton as Julian Albert in season three of 'The Flash.'
After playing the Slytherin member for 10 years, Felton joined “The Flash” as Julian Albert, a CSI at the Central City Police Department. Julian worked alongside Team Flash on missions and developed a crush on Dr. Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost.

Felton only appeared on season three of “The Flash,” with his character leaving Central City and returning to London. 

“Harry Potter” star David Bradley, known for playing Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch, had a minor role at the start of “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
On the left: David Bradley as Argus Filch in 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.' On the right: Bradley in 'Captain America: The First Avenger.'
In “Captain America,” he played a tower keeper who was guarding the Tesseract in Tønsberg, Norway until Johann Schmidt found the object and murdered him. 
Toby Jones voiced Dobby the house-elf in the “Harry Potter” movies and portrayed Dr. Arnim Zola in two “Captain America” movies.
On the left: Dobby the house-elf in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.' On the right: Toby Jones as Dr. Zola in 'Captain America: The First Avenger.'
Jones voiced the character in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.”

He joined the MCU as a corrupt HYDRA scientist in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

Gemma Chan, who’s played two different Marvel characters, had a minor role in 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
From left to right: Gemma Chan in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,' 'Captain Marvel,' and 'Eternals.'
In the first “Fantastic Beasts” movie, Chan portrayed Ya Zhou, a delegate of the International Confederation of Wizards.

In her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, Chan portrayed a Starforce member named Minn-Erva in “Captain Marvel.” She had a memorable fight against Brie Larson’s titular superhero in the 2019 film.

Two years later, the actress starred as Sersi in Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals.” Chan’s character is an immortal who’s empathetic toward humans and can manipulate inanimate matter.

Colin Farrell has a penchant for playing villainous characters.
From left to right: Colin Farrell in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,' 'Daredevil,' and 'The Batman.'
Farrell played an assassin named Bullseye in the 2003 movie “Daredevil,” which starred Ben Affleck as the titular Marvel character. 

In 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” he portrayed an Auror named Percival Graves, whose identity was assumed by Gellert Grindelwald using human transfiguration. 

For his latest role, Farrell is completely unrecognizable as the popular Batman foe known as Penguin in “The Batman.” Farrell will reprise the role for an upcoming HBO Max spin-off series.  

Claudia Kim played Dr. Helen Cho in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” three years before her debut as Nagini in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”
On the left: Claudia Kim as Nagini in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.' On the right: Kim as Dr. Helen Cho in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.'
Dr. Helen Cho saved Clint Barton/Hawkeye’s life in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Later in the 2015 movie, she was almost killed by Ultron. 

In 2018, Kim played the human form of Nagini (the snake that would go on to be acquired by Voldemort) in “The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Jude Law has played heroes and villains in his decades-long career.
On the left: Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.' On the right: Law as Yon-Rogg in 'Captain Marvel.'
He plays the younger version of Albus Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise. 

In 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” Law starred as Yon-Rogg, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s mentor-turned-enemy. 

For the past few years, Ezra Miller has juggled two major roles: Credence Barebone in the “Fantastic Beasts” films and Barry Allen/The Flash in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
On the left: Ezra Miller in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.' On the right: Miller in 'The Flash.'
Miller was first introduced as Credence Barebone in the first “Fantastic Beasts” movie. But the 2018 sequel revealed that he’s actually named Aurelius Dumbledore and has a surprising lineage.

Miller appeared as The Flash in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad,” both of which were released in 2016. He had significantly more screen time in 2017’s “Justice League.”

The actor also came face-to-face with Grant Gustin’s version of the Scarlet Speedster in a 2020 crossover event for “The Flash.”

Next, Miller will reprise the role for a standalone “Flash” movie, in theaters on June 23, 2023.

Zoë Kravitz, who stars as Leta Lestrange in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, has played Marvel and DC characters in animated and live-action films.
From left: Zoë Kravitz in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,' Kravitz in 'X-Men: First Class,' Catwoman in the animated movie 'The Lego Batman Movie,' Mary Jane in the animated film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' and Kravitz as Catwoman in 'The Batman.'
In 2011’s “X-Men: First Class,” she played a mutant named Angel Salvador, with the ability to spit flaming acid and fly via insect-like wings.

Kravitz went on to voice Catwoman in “The Lego Batman Movie” and Mary Jane in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” 

Now, she stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.”

Mads Mikkelsen played a villainous sorcerer named Kaecilius in 2016’s “Doctor Strange.” Next, he’ll take over the role of Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
On the left: Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.' On the right: Mikkelsen as Kaecilius in 'Doctor Strange.'
Mikkelsen’s Marvel character stole a page from the Book of Cagliostro with the intention of bringing the Dark Dimension to Earth. He was later sent to the Dark Dimension. 

Following Johnny Depp’s exit from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, the role was recast. Mikkelsen will portray the wizard in the third installment, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” in theaters on April 15.

