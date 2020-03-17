25 former 'Harry Potter' stars, ranked by net worth

Warner Bros. Pictures Daniel Radcliffe, Robert Pattinson, and Emma Watson have a reported combined net worth of approximately $US290 million.

The stars of “Harry Potter” have all benefited greatly from the massive, eight-film franchise.

Globally recognised stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have gone on to star in huge films like Radcliffe’s “The Woman in Black” and Watson’s “Little Women” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Meanwhile, although “Twilight” gave Robert Pattinson the fame he has now, it was his role as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” that got him started, and he’s now poised to play the caped crusader in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” next year.

Insider rounded up 25 of the most notable former “Harry Potter” stars who are still alive today, ranked in order of ascending net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Radcliffe has a reported net worth of $US110 million, while Pattinson’s comes in around $US100 million. Watson is in third place with a reported net worth of $US80 million.

Editor’s note: Reported net worth can vary according to the source and availability of financial information. These numbers should be taken as guideposts.

25. Julie Walters has a reported net worth of $US2 million.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Warner Bros. Pictures Walters appeared in seven ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Julie Walters played Molly Weasley in the “Harry Potter” series but has also appeared in both “Mamma Mia” films, and earned an Oscar nomination for “Billy Elliot.”

24. Alfred Enoch has an estimated net worth of $US3 million.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Warner Bros. Pictures Alfred Enoch was in seven ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Enoch had a small role as Dean Thomas in “Harry Potter,” the guy who was Ginny’s boyfriend for a while. But he had a much larger role in the hit Viola Davis TV show “How To Get Away With Murder.”

23. Timothy Spall’s net worth is reportedly $US4 million.

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber/Warner Bros. Pictures Timothy Spall was in six ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Spall had a vital role as Peter Pettigrew, but is something of a veteran actor, too, having starred in a host of movies including Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

22. Brendan Gleeson’s net worth is estimated at $US4 million.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Warner Bros. Entertainment Brendan Gleeson was in three ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Brendan Gleeson has appeared in a host of great films, including “Gangs of New York,” “28 Days Later,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “Troy,” “Braveheart,” and “Mission: Impossible 2.” He played Mad-Eye Moody in “Harry Potter.”

21. Robbie Coltrane has a reported net worth of $US4 million.

Ki Price/Invision/AP/Warner Bros. Pictures Robbie Coltrane appeared in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Robbie Coltrane played Rubeus Hagrid in “Harry Potter,” but he also appeared in another huge film franchise: James Bond. He appeared in “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

20. Jim Broadbent’s net worth is estimated at $US5 million.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures. Jim Broadbent appeared in two ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Jim Broadbent has appeared in several notable films and TV shows including his role as Horace Slughorn in the “Harry Potter” series. He also appeared in “Game of Thrones” as Archmaester Ebrose, had a role in “Moulin Rouge,” and won an Oscar for “Iris.”

19. Domhnall Gleeson’s net worth is around $US7 million.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Domhnall Gleeson appeared in two ‘Harry Potter’ films.

The son of Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson has appeared in notable films like “About Time,” “The Revenant,” “Brooklyn,” and “Ex Machina.” He also played General Hux in the new “Star Wars” trilogy. He played Bill Weasley in the “Harry Potter” series.

18. David Tennant has a net worth of around $US7 million.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures David Tennant only appeared in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.’

David Tennant only appeared in one “Harry Potter” movie – as Barty Crouch Jr. in “The Goblet of Fire” – but his role as the Doctor in “Doctor Who” made him a household name.

17. Warwick Davis has a reported net worth of $US8 million.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Warner Bros. Pictures Warwick Davis appears in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Warwick Davis had two roles in “Harry Potter” – he played both Fillius Flitwick and Griphook. He’s also appeared in the “Star Wars” saga numeral times and starred in his own TV show, too, with “Life’s too Short.”

16. Imelda Staunton’s net worth is approximately $US10 million.

AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File/Warner Bros. Pictures Imelda Staunton appeared in two ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Imelda Staunton received an Oscar nomination for her turn in “Vera Drake” in 2005, but it was her role as Dolores Umbridge in the “Harry Potter” series that really gave her the fame she has now. However, she will play a ruler of a different kind when she takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth in season four of Netflix’s“The Crown.”

15. Matthew Lewis’s net worth is around $US10 million.

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images Entertainment/Warner Bros. Pictures Matthew Lewis appeared in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Matthew Lewis hasn’t done too much since playing Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” series, although he has, famously, glowed up a lot since then.

14. Bonnie Wright’s net worth is about $US12 million.

Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Warner Bros. Pictures Bonnie Wright was in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Bonnie Wright is another “Harry Potter” star who hasn’t done all that much since appearing in the series, but her role as Ginny still gets her higher on this list than some veteran actors.

13. Jason Isaacs’ net worth is estimated to be around $US12 million.

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Warner Bros. Pictures Jason Isaacs was in six ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Jason Isaacs has played quite a few iconic villains, including Captain Hook in “Peter Pan” and Lucius Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” series. He’s also appeared in “The Death of Stalin,” “Fury,” and “Black Hawk Down” amongst other movies.

12. Michael Gambon’s net worth is around $US15 million.

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images Entertainment/Warner Bros. Pictures Michael Gambon appeared in six ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Michael Gambon is the second actor to play Albus Dumbledore after Richard Harris, appearing in six “Harry Potter” movies after taking over the role in “The Prisoner of Azkaban” onwards following Harris’ death. Gambon has also appeared in “Sleepy Hollow” and “Gosford Park.”

11. Maggie Smith’s net worth is said to be around $US18 million.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Maggie Smith appeared in seven ‘Harry Potter’ films.

Maggie Smith played Minerva McGonagall in the “Harry Potter” film series, but she was a very respected actress before that. She’s a two time Oscar-winner (for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” and “California Suite”) and appeared in “Hook,” “Gosford Park,” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” to name a few.

10. Ralph Fiennes’ net worth is said to be around $US30 million.

Jun Sato/WireImage/Warner Bros. Pictures Ralph Fiennes is in five ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

Ralph Fiennes earned an Oscar nomination for his villainous turn in Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List,” and earned another Oscar nod for “The English Patient.” In “Harry Potter,” he brought his gravitas to Lord Voldemort and in the process created one of film’s most iconic villains ever, up there with the likes of Darth Vader.

9. Tom Felton’s net worth reaches around $US35 million.

Jonathan Short/Invision/AP/Warner Bros. Pictures Tom Felton appeared in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

Tom Felton is, of course, primarily known for playing Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter,” but he did have a small but crucial role in the new “Planet of the Apes” trilogy. He even got to see the iconic Charlton Heston line from the original: “Take your stinking paws off me you damn dirty ape!”

8. Emma Thompson’s net worth is a reported $US50 million.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Emma Thompson appeared in three ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

At Insider, Emma Thompson is a popular choice when playing “which celebrity would be your mum?” primarily because of her great performance in “Love, Actually” and her role in “Nanny McPhee.” But let’s not forget she is a two-time Oscar-winner. She won best actress for “Howard’s End” and best adapted screenplay for “Sense and Sensibility.” In “Harry Potter,” she played Sybill Trelawney.

7. Gary Oldman has a reported net worth of $US50 million.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Gary Oldman appeared in four ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

Gary Oldman finally won his first Oscar a couple of years ago for playing Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” following a career where he has given great performances in “True Romance,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “Leon: The Professional,” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” to name a few. He played Sirius Black in “Harry Potter.”

6. Rupert Grint’s net worth is reportedly $US50 million.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Rupert Grint appeared in four ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

Rupert Grint appeared in the music video for Ed Sheeran’s“Lego House” and has had a number of comic appearancs in a smattering of films and television shows, but he is still best known for playing Ron Weasley.

5. Sir Kenneth Branagh’s net worth is about $US60 million

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Sir Kenneth Branagh appeared in only ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’

Sir Kenneth Branagh, a five-time Oscar nominee, directed and starred in “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” and “Henry V.” He’s had a great career, and his performance as Gilderoy Lockhart in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is a classic.

4. Helena Bonham Carter has a net worth of around $US60 million.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar/Warner Bros. Pictures Helena Bonham Carter appeared in four ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

Branagh’s ex, Helena Bonham Carter, has also had a great career. Appearing in almost every Tim Burton film, she and Johnny Depp have quite the filmography together, including “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and “Alice in Wonderland.” Carter also appeared in “The King’s Speech,” “Ocean’s 8,” and season three of Netflix’s“The Crown” as Princess Margaret, but it’s her villainous turn as Bellatrix Lestrange in “Harry Potter” that we love the most.

3. Emma Watson’s net worth is reportedly about $US80 million.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Emma Watson appeared in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

Emma Watson has had a pretty impressive career since starring as Hermione Granger in “Harry Potter.” She took on the role of Belle in Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” featured in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and, most recently, had a great role in Greta Gerwig’s“Little Women.”

2. Robert Pattinson has a reported net worth of $US100 million.

Getty/Warner Bros. Pictures Robert Pattinson only appeared in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.’

Robert Pattinson only appeared once as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter” (in “The Goblet of Fire”), but this role helped land him the part of Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” saga, which made him one of the most popular young actors on the planet and spawned an intense fanbase. Since then, he’s leaned more towards arthouse pictures like “Good Time” and “The Lighthouse.” His net worth will only increase, too, particularly since he has taken on the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming film “The Batman.”

1. Daniel Radcliffe has a net worth of around $US110 million.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Warner Bros. Pictures Daniel Radcliffe appeared in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

It’s no surprise that Harry Potter himself is at the top of this list, but Daniel Radcliffe should be commended for taking a whole host of roles that all vary from each other since he wrapped up the “Harry Potter” series. Notable movies he’s done since are “The Woman in Black,” “Victor Frankenstein,” “What If,” and “Now You See Me 2.”

