Here's the first look at the 'Harry Potter' spinoff movie, 'Fantastic Beasts'

Warner Brothers We’ll get our first ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff movie next year.

Next year’s play isn’t the only event “Harry Potter” fans should be excited about.

We’ll also be getting our first “Harry Potter” spinoff movie, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Out next November, the movie will focus on Newt Scamander, a magizoologist who studies magical creatures.

Warner Bros. finally launched the social media pages and website for the film, giving us a small sneak peek at the film.

Here’s how the movie’s logo will look.

The film will star Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, and Colin Farrell and will be the start of an expected trilogy.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will be in theatres November 18, 2016.

