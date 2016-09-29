The final trailer for the Harry Potter spinoff 'Fantastic Beasts' is here

The final trailer for “Fantastic Beasts (and Where to Find Them)” has arrived. “Fantastic Beasts” is technically a prequel to the “Harry Potter” series.

The movie was written by “Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who here makes her screenwriting debut. It chronicles the adventures of Newt Scamander, an eccentric wizard who loses the titular creatures in New York City circa 1926.

“Fantastic Beasts” arrives in theatres on November 18, 2016.

