You can now cast Harry Potter spells from your Android

If you’ve ever wanted to cast spells like Harry Potter and his friends, Google has added some features on Android phones to help you do it.

The company announced on its blog Tuesday that it’s partnering with the film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” — based on the book by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling — to add some new, magical capabilities for fans.

By saying “OK Google” followed by “Lumos,” your flashlight will turn on — “Nox” turns it off. You can also say “OK Google” followed by “Silencio” to turn off your ringer and notifications. The features are already activated on phones, no update needed.

In the Harry Potter films and books, the spell “Lumos” turns the characters’ wands into flashlights, while the spell “Silencio” makes people go silent.

Google is also adding a few other “Fantastic Beasts” inspired features across its other products. It will now let users look around the world of the film — set in 1920s New York City — through Google Street View; a “Fantastic Beasts” sticker pack is coming to Google’s new messaging app, Allo; and starting this month, you can use the new Daydream View virtual reality headset to explore the world of one of the characters from the film.

