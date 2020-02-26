'Harry Potter' fans can go inside the Slytherin common room this spring, but they will have to go to London

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London The Slytherin common room set from the film franchise.

For the first time, the Slytherin common room is coming to the “Harry Potter” Warner Bros. Studio Tour London this spring.

Running from April to September 2020, visitors can get up close to a 25-ft. high section of the dressed set and learn more about house Slytherin.

Guests will also be able to see the rise and fall of the Malfoy family and Lord Voldemort through their costume design.

Muggles visiting the “Harry Potter” Warner Bros. Studio Tour London will be able to walk around the Slytherin common room for the first time this spring.

From Friday, April 3 to Sunday, September 6, Potter fans can get up close to a 25-ft. high section of the furnished set and authentic film props.

The common room for house Slytherin was designed to be the stark opposite of the warm colours of Gryffindor with its cool hues of green and silver.

Inside the set, which was made to look like a dungeon carved from solid rock, guests will also see get to see the hand-designed wall tapestries.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London The common room was designed to look like a dungeon carved from rock.

Visitors will enter through the Great Hall, which will have Slytherin green and silver banners hanging from the enchanted ceiling to reflect when they almost won the House Cup during the final scenes of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

But at the teacher’s table, Gryffindor banners will be displayed overhead referring to Dumbledore awarding last-minute house points for a concluding Gryffindor triumph.

The Slytherin common room itself will pay respect to the greatest witches and wizards of all time that the house produced. Original costumes from the Malfoy family will be displayed, with their clothing telling the story of their rise and fall in power alongside Lord Voldemort.

Voldemort’s evolution from the orphan to Tom Riddle, student at Hogwarts, and prolific dark wizard will also be charted through the film’s costumes.

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London Guests will also get to see Voldemort’s evolution from orphan to villain.

Tickets can be booked through the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London website.

