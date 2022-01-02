The ‘Harry Potter’ reunion appeared to use a picture of Emma Roberts — not Emma Watson — during the special

‘Harry Potter’ fans pointed out the mistake on social media after the reunion special aired on HBO Max. Nick Wall

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” premiered Saturday on HBO Max.

Fans online pointed out that a childhood photo of Emma Roberts was used instead of Emma Watson during the special.

The photo of Emma Roberts was posted to her Instagram account on February 8, 2012.

A childhood photo of Emma Roberts was mistaken for Emma Watson during the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”

The long-awaited reunion special was made available for streaming on HBO Max, and fans have already taken to social media to point out an error.

A Twitter user named vee_delmonico99 shared two side-by-side screenshots in a post on Saturday. One screenshot from the reunion showed a young girl wearing Minnie Mouse ears as Watson, 31, narrated the special. The other screenshot was an identical photo taken from Roberts’ Instagram account.

“GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” the user wrote.

The picture of Roberts, 30, was posted to her Instagram account on February 12, 2012.

Fans flooded Roberts’ photo comments with jokes, including: “The new Emma Watson” and “emma watson i love your work.” Several accounts tagged HBO Max’s Instagram account.

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

Representatives for HBO Max, Roberts, and Watson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

During the television event, Watson sat down with her “Harry Potter” co-stars to reminisce about the iconic series.

At one point, Watson spoke in-depth about her childhood crush on Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy.

Both Watson and Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, said they considered quitting the “Harry Potter” franchise after the pressures of fame became overwhelming.