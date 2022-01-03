Emma Watson recalls being ‘beside’ herself after her pet hamster died on the ‘Harry Potter’ set

Emma Watson reminisced about Millie the hamster during the ‘Harry Potter’ 20th anniversary special. HBO Max

Emma Watson said that she wanted to touch her dead hamster after it died on the Harry Potter set.

The film’s set designers made it a custom coffin with velvet lining and a name engraving.

Watson and her co-stars reminisced about growing up on set during the films’ anniversary special.

Emma Watson said that after her pet hamster, Millie, died on the “Harry Potter” set, she was “beside” herself and wanted to continue touching its dead body.

Reminiscing with fellow castmates Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in the Gryffindor common room set during the “Harry Potter” 20th anniversary special, “Return to Hogwarts,” Watson brought up the subject of her childhood hamster, who died while the trio was filming “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Watson was 11 years old at the time of the film’s release.

“I was beside myself,” Watson said. “I kept wanting to pick up dead Millie, and like, stroke and touch dead Millie.”

Watson said that when the hamster died, the film’s set designers made her a custom coffin lined with velvet and engraved with Millie’s name. “And he was like, ‘Emma, Millie’s got to stay in the coffin now,'” the actress recalled.

Grint said that he thought the cast had a service for the hamster, and “said a few words.”

“I have forgotten so much of this,” Radcliffe, who recalled being “vaguely jealous” of Watson’s on-set hamster, said.

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe reminisced about growing up together on the ‘Harry Potter’ set. WarnerMedia

Watson has previously spoken about her hamster, even dedicating her British Artist of the Year award at the 2014 Britannia Awards to Millie, Vanity Fair reported. She brought up the anecdote as a means of demonstrating how she had grown up in the British film industry, and how it was “a surrogate family,” per Vanity Fair.

Watson, Grint, and Radcliffe reminisced in the special about growing up together on the “Harry Potter” set, with Watson saying that they knew how to “take care of each other” while filming.

“We were each very strong for each other,” she said.