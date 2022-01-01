Emma Watson ‘fell in love’ with ‘Harry Potter’ costar Tom Felton, but nothing ‘ever ever ever ever happened romantically’

Emma Watson and Tom Felton met on the set of ‘Harry Potter.’ Nick Wall

Emma Watson and Tom Felton discussed their relationship during the “Harry Potter” reunion special.

In the past, fans have speculated that the costars dated, but they said they’ve never been romantic.

The friends both said they love and care about each other since meeting on the set of the films.

After years of speculation from fans, Emma Watson and Tom Felton just squashed any rumors that they’ve ever dated.

The cast of “Harry Potter” recently reunited for the HBO Max special, “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”

Felton and Watson, who played Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger, discussed the platonic love they have for each other after meeting on set.

Watson remembers exactly when she ‘fell in love’ with Felton

During the reunion special, Watson reminisced on the moment she developed feelings for her “Harry Potter” costar. It happened during a tutoring session on the set of the early movies when the child actors were asked to draw what they thought God looked like.

“Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And, I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him,” Watson said.

She also said she looked forward to days when they were working together.

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven,” she said. “And if his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

Watson explained that Felton was someone she could be “more vulnerable with” on set.

Felton had similarly strong feelings for his costar, but he saw her as a younger sister

Emma Watson had a crush on her ‘Harry Potter’ costar Tom Felton. Brian Rasic / Getty Images

Watson’s love for Felton wasn’t totally one-sided, he also felt an immediate “kinship” with her.

“Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” he said. “I think I was in the hair-and-makeup chair, and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.'”

But Watson knew that since Felton was three years older than her, he thought of her more like a “little sister.”

“I became very protective over her,” Felton added. “Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her, and that continues to the day.”

Despite having a long and loving friendship, the actors said they’ve never been romantically involved

Reports about the pair dating have circulated for years, perhaps fueled by Watson’s candidness about her former crush and their continued close friendship.

Ahead of the opening of the “Harry Potter” flagship store in New York, Felton told Entertainment Tonight in 2021, “We are something, if that makes any sense. We’ve been very close for a long time. I adore her.”

But he also added, “As far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing.”

Watson further clarified their relationship status during the “Return to Hogwarts” special.

“Nothing has ever ever ever ever happened romantically with us,” she said. “We just love each other. That’s all I can say about that.”