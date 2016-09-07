8 things we just learned about the 'Harry Potter' universe from J.K. Rowling's latest e-books

Warner Bros.

In 'Short Stories From Hogwarts of Heroism, Hardship and Dangerous Hobbies,' Rowling goes through the steps of how to become an Animagus, or a wizard or witch who can transform into an animal at will.

Unsurprisingly, it's really, really hard. There are ten steps to becoming an animagus. Here's the first one:

'1. For the space of one entire month (from full moon to full moon), a single leaf from a Mandrake must be carried constantly in the mouth. The leaf must not be swallowed or taken out of the mouth at any point. If the leaf is removed from the mouth, the process must be started again.'

The rest of the process is similarly punishing. At the next full moon, you need to take the mandrake leaf and put it in a vial filled with your saliva, then mix it with dew 'from a place that neither sunlight nor human feet have touched for a full seven days,' among other ingredients. That vial has to be placed somewhere where it can absorb the rays of the full moon. If it's cloudy that night, sorry, you have to start over again.

After that, you need to wait for a specific kind of storm to come before you can proceed to step three. If it doesn't come for years, you just have to wait. You get the idea.