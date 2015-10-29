Tickets to the new Harry Potter play sold out in less than an hour and fans are having a meltdown

The first opportunity to buy tickets to the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” occurred Wednesday morning and made some of the franchise’s most diehard fans angry.

In less than an hour, the tickets for preview performances from June 7 to September 18, 2016 were sold out. To add insult to injury, the volume of buyers caused technical difficulties for the online ticketing system, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

As these tickets were available to buyers who pre-registered for the opportunity (Read: The most faithful fans), customers became very angry.

after waking up early and waiting for hours, #CursedChild had a broken site and sold out. very disappointed. cc @jk_rowling @ATGTICKETS

— Max Engel (@8bitkid) October 28, 2015

Waited 3 hours to buy #CursedChild tickets – all sold out by the time I got through. Glad I cancelled my day’s plans for this. @HPPlayLDN

— Tash (@CharisPayne) October 28, 2015

NOOOO! CRUCIO #CursedChild site! ALL THE UNFORGIVABLE CURSES!!!!!

— Kass Morgan (@kassmorganbooks) October 28, 2015

As a result, another round of tickets for performances through January 8, 2017 were released on Wednesday, instead of Saturday. That led to some relieved fans.

Finally got my three tickets for the #CursedChild play but am shocked by the shambles that was the booking. 4 hours is a joke! @HPPlayLDN

— Em Maree (@emtmaree) October 28, 2015

Lots of tears, lots of swearing, lots of frustration but I have tickets!! ???????????????????????????????? #CursedChild pic.twitter.com/vNhZEkLOsA

— Laura Davidson (@lovelylaurajd) October 28, 2015

It’s taken me 6 hours to get tickets for a show that is over a year away. WTF. #CursedChild

— Ellie Steadman (@elliesteadman) October 28, 2015

The price for tickets went as high as 260 pounds (or $US40o U.S.). Third party sites were reselling the tickets for as high as 2,950 pounds (or about $US4500 U.S.). General audience ticket sales begin on October 30.

Clearly, excitement about anything related to Harry Potter is high. But author J.K. Rowling raised the stakes when she announced last week that it will be an official sequel to the movie franchise.

Designed to be watched in two parts (on either the same day or consecutive days) at London’s West End at the Palace Theatre, the story takes place 19 years after the seventh book, “Deathly Hallows,” and will focus on Harry’s son, Albus.

