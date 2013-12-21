JK Rowling Announces A 'Harry Potter' Prequel Play Is In The Works

Warner Bros. If you miss the series, a ‘Harry Potter’ stage play begins production

“The boy who lived” will live on!

JK Rowling has announced that a “Harry Potter” stage play is in the works.

Rowling made the announcement on Facebook this morning.

According to the announcement, the play will be a prequel to the wizarding series exploring “the previously untold story of Harry’s early years as an orphan and outcast.”

From the announcement:

“Over the years I have received countless approaches about turning Harry Potter into a theatrical production, but Sonia and Colin’s vision was the only one that really made sense to me, and which had the sensitivity, intensity and intimacy I thought appropriate for bringing Harry’s story to the stage. After a year in gestation it is exciting to see this project moving on to the next phase. I’d like to thank Warner Bros. for their continuing support in this project.”

Rowling will not write the script. Instead, she will serve as a co-producer on the play, collaborating with a writer.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise since the author announced she will be working with Warner Bros. on “Harry Potter” spinoff films earlier this year.

The play is currently searching for writers and directors while production will get underway next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.