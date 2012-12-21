Tour The Ultimate Harry Potter Museum In London

Kamelia Angelova

Photo: Konstantin Shestakovsky / londonhikes.livejournal.com

The Harry Potter movie series finished last year, but the magic of J.K. Rowling’s story continues to captivate fans.A Harry Potter amusement park in Orlando, Florida is a hit, and two more theme facilities are under construction in Japan and Los Angeles.

But nothing gets closer to the real experience that the elaborate Harry Potter Museum in England.

Part of The Warner Brothers Studio, just outside London, “The Making of Harry Potter” features actual sets, costumes, and special effects stations used in the movies.

Russian photographer Konstantin Shestakovsky went to the museum and documented the experience in a detailed photo essay.

We are featuring some of highlights of the tour here, courtesy of Shestakovsky, that are bound to bring you back to Hogwarts.

Main entrance

First stop in the dining hall. Here are the dining section for the teachers...

...and for the students.

More costumes

Remember this guy?

All the details have been preserved.

Magic dust?

The main dining table where Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger sat

A set from 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' and the dress Hermione wore at the dance.

Another set from the dance

The ceiling of the main room/ dining room

Makeup and hair station

Where the transformations happen

Costume design

Hogwarts gates

Magic cauldron

Harry's and Ron's bedroom

Ron's bed

Magic wands collection

Hogwarts living room

Albus Dumbledore's study

Professor Snape in Potions class

Board showing the animals used in the movies

Secret door

Magic transportation

The home of Ron Weasley

Harry's old neighbourhood

The house of Harry's parents in Godricks Hollow

Special effects

A street and an apothecary shop in magic town

Hogwarts

Don't forget to pick up a wand in the gift shop.

Want more movie trivia? Check out..

