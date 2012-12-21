Tour The Ultimate Harry Potter Museum In London

Photo: Konstantin Shestakovsky / londonhikes.livejournal.com

The Harry Potter movie series finished last year, but the magic of J.K. Rowling’s story continues to captivate fans.A Harry Potter amusement park in Orlando, Florida is a hit, and two more theme facilities are under construction in Japan and Los Angeles.



But nothing gets closer to the real experience that the elaborate Harry Potter Museum in England.

Part of The Warner Brothers Studio, just outside London, “The Making of Harry Potter” features actual sets, costumes, and special effects stations used in the movies.

Russian photographer Konstantin Shestakovsky went to the museum and documented the experience in a detailed photo essay.

We are featuring some of highlights of the tour here, courtesy of Shestakovsky, that are bound to bring you back to Hogwarts.

