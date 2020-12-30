10 Christmas details you missed in the 'Harry Potter' movies

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘Harry Potter’ features a number of magical Christmas details.

“Harry Potter” is the sort of movie series that is littered with hidden details that even the most die-hard of Wizarding World fans will sometimes miss.

Insider has previously found a number of hidden details across the movies, but now we have crawled through the films again for a Christmas edition of hidden details.

This time between Christmas and New Years is the ideal time to binge-watch “Harry Potter,” and the movies are filled with magical Christmas moments.

Those holiday moments include an ice skating snowman on a cake, Santa Claus on a broom, and Christmas Caroler ghosts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are Christmas Caroler ghosts in “Sorcerer’s Stone”

Warner Bros. Pictures ‘The Sorcerer’s Stone’ features Christmas Carolers.

Hermione enters the great hall to say goodbye to Harry and Ron, who are in the middle of a game of wizard’s chess, to say goodbye before she leaves Hogwarts for the Christmas break.

Just before she enters the hall, however, she passes a trio of ghosts who happen to be Christmas Carolers. They sing Christmas hymns and are even dressed as Dickensian carolers, with top hats and hymn books to complete the look.

In “Sorcerer’s Stone,” Professor Flitwick uses the Wingardium Leviosa spell to hang Christmas decorations

Warner Bros. Pictures Professor Filius Flitwick is played by Warwick Davis.

There’s another Christmas detail in this scene: Just before Hermione heads over to Harry and Ron to interrupt their game, we see Professor Flitwick midway through decorating the enormous Christmas tree in the great hall.

He is using Wingardium Leviosa to do so, which is notable considering how important that spell is to this movie. The tree is decorated with ornaments that look like pheasants and peacocks, as well as stars, moons, baubles, and candles.

Also in “Sorcerer’s Stone,” Christmas cards can be seen on a notice board in the Gryffindor common room

Warner Bros. Pictures Harry gets an invisibility cloak as his first ever proper Christmas present.

Harry gets what is definitely his best ever Christmas in this movie, and for the first time gets Christmas presents.

After he’s run down from his room and into the Gryffindor common room, he opens up his presents for the first time ever. One of them, of course, is the invisibility cloak, which he swiftly tries on. As he does, we get a glimpse of the wider common room and see how Christmassy it is.

In particular, one nice detail is the handmade Christmas cards stuck to a notice board behind Harry. You can almost imagine the set decorator’s children doing these themselves for the production.

Horse-drawn sleighs carry students over the frozen lake in “Chamber of Secrets”

Warner Bros. Pictures Hogwarts looks even more magical at Christmas.

The “Harry Potter” movies are full of little moments that remind us how the wizarding world is magical and it gets even better at Christmastime.

Hogwarts in the snow looks beautiful anyway, but it looks picturesque with the horse-drawn sleighs carrying students over the snow in front of the castle.

It snows in the great hall in “Chamber of Secrets”

Warner Bros. Pictures The great hall has featured several different types of weather, including starry nights, storms, and snow.

The great hall ceiling really is fascinating. It’s usually alight with floating candles, but has had starry nights and violent storms, too. It looks it’s most magical, however, here when snow gently falls from the enchanted ceiling and floats down around the hall.

There’s a witch’s hat on the snowman the Weasley twins build in “Prisoner of Azkaban”

Warner Bros. Pictures The Weasley twins catch Harry trying to sneak off to Hogsmeade while they’re making a snowman.

Harry’s invisibility cloak again becomes an important plot point when he uses it to try and sneak out of Hogwarts castle to go to Hogsmeade with the rest of his friends. Fred and George, who end up giving him the Marauder’s Map, catch Harry in the act, however, when they see his footprints in the snow.

When they see this, they are almost done building a snowman – which is a pretty common practice whether you’re a witch, wizard, or muggle. But what makes this a wizarding world snowman is the witch’s hat they have placed atop the head.

In “Goblet of Fire,” the Yule Ball band’s song is called “Do the Hippogriff” and its lyrics are very much Wizarding World-themed

Warner Bros. Pictures The Weird Sisters are played by eight real-life musicians including Jarvis Cocker and Johnny Greenwood.

The great hall is transformed into what looks like the White Queen’s lair for a wintery celebration of the Goblet of Fire. The ball starts out as a classical occasion but soon turns into more of a gig than a ball with the arrival of a wizarding band.

The band is called the Weird Sisters and the members were portrayed by some legendary musicians including Jarvis Cocker, Steve Mackay, and Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood and Phil Selway.

The song they sing in the Yule Ball is titled “Do the Hippogriff” and its lyrics are equally wizarding world-themed:

“Move your body like a hairy troll/ Learn’ to rock and roll/ Spin around like a crazy elf/ Dancin’ by himself/ Boogie down like a unicorn/ Don’t stop till the break of dawn/ Put your hands up in the air/ Like an ogre, just don’t care.”

There’s a Santa Claus flying a broomstick in “Order of the Phoenix”

Warner Bros. Pictures A flying Santa Claus can be seen zooming around Grimmauld Place at Christmas.

Little moments like these are what make the magic in “Harry Potter” feel so real and so believable – it’s seeped into their every day lives, and Christmas is no different.

As Harry and the Weasleys celebrate Christmas at 12 Grimmauld Place with a recovering Arthur, a mini Santa Claus can be seen flying around the room on a broomstick. If only us muggles had Christmas decorations that magical.

There’s also a disturbing-looking doll on top of the tree in “Order of the Phoenix”

Warner Bros. Pictures The Christmas tree at Grimmauld Place doesn’t look too festive.

In the same shot, as Santa Claus zooms around the room, we can see the prize decoration adorning the top of the Christmas tree: a slightly-disturbing looking angel or demonic doll.

This one is a slightly less magical Christmas decoration. Instead, it looks like it could be the subject of the next “Conjuring” movie.

There’s a snowman ice-skating on top of the cake in “Half-Blood Prince”

Warner Bros. Pictures Christmas at the Weasley’s Burrow features an ice-skating snowman on a cake.

While the “Harry Potter” movies continued to get darker in tone and in lighting (Bruno Delbonnel’s Oscar-nominated cinematography really dialed down the light for this one), there are still moments of joyous magic scattered throughout.

This Christmas-themed moment sees a little snowman ice-skating (icing-skating?!) atop a Christmas cake while Harry, Lupin, Tonks, and the Weasleys celebrate Christmas at the Burrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.