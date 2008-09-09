"Harry Potter" Delay Screws Up Video Game, Too

Electronic Arts has delayed the Harry Potter video game it planned to release in November to coincide with the upcoming film. Now the game will come out this summer, like the film.



Can proposed boycotts against EA be far behind?

Reuters: Electronic Arts Inc has delayed its latest Harry Potter video game until next summer, a title it expected to reap $120 million in revenue and 13 cents a share in profit, the video game publisher said on Monday.

EA expects to sell the game “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” in the summer of 2009, coinciding with the release of the film of the same name, whose debut was pushed back by Warner Bros Pictures.

Originally set to debut in November, the movie was shifted to bolster Warner Bros’s schedule for the lucrative summer movie season, in the wake of the Hollywood screenwriters strike that has forced studios to reconsider release dates.

Electronic Arts previously anticipated the financial returns from the game within its fiscal year ending March 31, 2009. The game will be available for most game platforms including Nintendo’s Wii , Sony Corp’s PlayStation 3, Microsoft Corp’s Xbox 360, and personal computers.

