Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch said the fan culture surrounding 'Harry Potter' is 'a bit unhealthy'

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” saga, said fan culture can be “a bit unhealthy.”

Lynch, who was a Potter superfan before being cast in the fifth movie, told the “Talking Tastebuds” podcast: “It was so weird to go from being a fan that used to stalk Daniel Radcliffe to being someone people send fan mail to.”

Lynch said she knew the cast members’ birthdays and parents names before she met them, and had to pretend she didn’t.

She added: “It also meant I had nothing to say to them, my whole identity was poured into theirs and adoring them that I was just suddenly confronted with, ‘Who the hell am I?'”

Lynch said that gets fan mail from people calling her, her best friend, but said she doesn’t respond as it’s “just not healthy.”

Appearing on the “Talking Tastebuds” podcast, Lynch said: “I was a really obsessive Harry Potter fan. I started reading [the books] when I was about eight, and that was just my whole identity for a while,” Lynch said.

“It’s quite embarrassing. I did everything, I queued up for the books, I wrote fan mail to Daniel Radcliffe and got his autograph and I wrote fan mail to JK Rowling.”

Lynch said that she was active on MuggleNet, a Harry Potter fansite, but after she was cast, couldn’t interact with the community in the same manner as she could before.

After spending so long being part of it, she said she thinks “the whole fan culture is a bit unhealthy,” not least because it made meeting the Potter actors, who became her colleagues, awkward at first.

“When I met Daniel, Rupert, and Emma, I knew everything about them: their pets’ names, I knew their birthdays, I knew their parents’ names. I had to pretend I didn’t, and be like, ‘Oh, a brand new person I don’t know anything about,” Lynch said.

“It also meant I had nothing to say to them, my whole identity was poured into theirs and adoring them that I was just suddenly confronted with, ‘Who the hell am I?’ and when they asked me what I was interested in, I didn’t know what to say, what do I say?”

The actress said she now gets fan mail herself, and that it can sometimes be a bit unhealthy.

“I get people messaging me being like, ‘I think you’re my real best friend.’ I don’t respond to those people because it’s just not healthy. It’s hard because some people don’t have the experience where they see it from the other side as I do, or they don’t have therapy or things like that,” she said.

“I just think fan culture is kind of dangerous and you can lose yourself in it.”

