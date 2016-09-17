'Harry Potter' fans can live out their wizard dreams at a magical school

Many diehard “Harry Potter” fans would give anything to receive an acceptance letter from Hogwarts and be whisked away into a magical world.

If you consider Poland to be a magical world, you’re in luck.

At the College of Wizardry located in Leśna, “long-flowing robes and dragontooth wands meet jeans and leather jackets.”

Enrolled students can cast spells, learn about Ancient Runes, and be the star of their own “Harry Potter” experience.

Scroll down to learn more about how to become a student of magic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.