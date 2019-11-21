Helena Bonham Carter says Daniel Radcliffe used to hold all her beverages on the 'Harry Potter' set: 'He's got nice manners'

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and Amanda Edwards/Getty ImagesHelena Bonham Carter and Daniel Radcliffe starred in the ‘Harry Potter’ films together.
- Helena Bonham Carter, a star of “The Crown,” told Stephen Colbert that her former “Harry Potter” costar Daniel Radcliffe used to hold all her beverages for her while they were on set.
- “He’s got nice manners … and he was really handy, because I like my tea and my coffee and my Diet Coke and things, and he’d hold them all for me,” Bonham Carter said on CBS’s “The Late Show” on Tuesday.
- “He was really helpful,” she added with a laugh.
- Bonham Carter also said that Radcliffe loves poetry and frequently writes and quotes poems in his daily life.
- The “Crown” actress also shared hilarious insights about some of her other former costars, including Rihanna, whom she called “a goddess,” and Brad Pitt.
