20 magical 'Harry Potter' gifts even the most devoted Potterheads will love

If you’re looking to gift a “Harry Potter” fan, don’t trust anything that wasn’t written by one (or, in this case, a pair of them).

We put together a list of gift ideas to suit every witch, wizard, and half-blood out there – from necklaces to patronus lamps.

It’s hard to imagine someone not being a “Harry Potter” fan, save for You-Know-Who himself. But for that one slightly obsessed friend who has a Deathly Hallows tattoo, is a total wiz at “Harry Potter” trivia, and has re-read the books multiple times, the term “fan” probably doesn’t even begin to cover it.

If they have yet to receive their Hogwarts letter, the next best thing they could get might just be one of these gifts. We rounded up something fun for every type of muggle and wizard, from the ones who just love the movies (aka the muggles) to the die-hards who can tell you the answer to what you’d get if you added powdered root of asphodel to an infusion of wormwood (the wizards).

The 5 best ‘Harry Potter’ gifts:

This Hogwarts letter cushion that will give you magical dreams

If the top five don’t take your fancy, shop more impressive “Harry Potter” gift ideas below:

With the iconic wax seal on the front and Harry Potter’s name and address on the back, you’ll finally own the letter you’ve always been waiting for – albeit, in cushion form.

A set of socks any house elf would love to receive

I hope you’ll be buying these for every house elf you know. S.P.E.W. thanks you for your generosity.

An illustrated collection of the ‘Harry Potter’ books to make reading them again feel like a new experience

J.K Rowling

Perfect for Potterhead parents, this collection of illustrated books is a child’s perfect introduction to the series. Parents can read aloud while children marvel at the gorgeous illustrations as they too fall in love with images of Hogwarts, Diagon Alley, Buckbeak, and Dobby. But this boxed set isn’t just for kids. It’s the perfect gift for someone who would love to see their beloved universe interpreted in a new way in full colour.

A Wizard Chess set that won’t destroy itself every time you play

Catch Of The Day

This might be one instance where I prefer the muggle version to the wizard version. This Wizard Chess set doesn’t come with the danger of bodily harm when bishop takes knight. It’s also convenient for those of use who love to play chess, but just don’t have the space in our cursed dungeon to keep the life-sized set.

A lamp that lights up with the Lumos spell

Zavvi

Sometimes I mutter “Lumos” to myself when I turn my phone flashlight on. This lamp is a much cooler way to get the same effect, though you’ll still have to press a button to turn it on.

A Hogwarts PopSocket grip for muggle communication devices

Amazon

Our smartphones might be the closest things we muggles have to magic wands. Think about it: We use them to communicate, have all the knowledge in the world at our fingertips, and even control other devices from afar. Treat their phone like the true magical tool it is by adding some Hogwarts flair with this PopSockets grip.

A welcome mat that shows off your wizard pride

Harry Potter

Unfortunately science hasn’t figured out a way to allow muggles to apparate yet, so we have to settle for walking, which means dirty shoes are always a danger. Keep that “No-Maj” dirt off their clean floors with this doormat that clearly states their preferred company.

A house scarf to keep you warm when you venture out to Hogsmeade

Cinereplicas

This scarf is a classic. It’s almost an exact replica of the ones the characters wear in the films, and it’s one of the basic pieces of Harry Potter memorabilia every fan should own. They can represent their house or remain neutral with a Hogwarts crest version if they just can’t come to terms with the fact that they’re a Hufflepuff when they have always insisted they were a Slytherin.

A build-it-yourself Hogwarts LEGO set that muggles will have to do by hand

Catch Of The Day

Kids will love this Lego set that lets them build the Hogwarts Clock Tower and recreate iconic scenes from the books and films. Plus it features the whole gang from Harry, Ron, and Hermione all the way to Madame Maxine, Professor Dumbledore, and the Viktor Krum. It’s rated for ages 9 and up, which is just the right age for them to be reading the books for the first time. This is a great pairing for someone just discovering the world of Harry Potter.

‘Harry Potter’-themed jewellery too dainty to ever become Horcruxes

Amazon

If they prefer their fandom to take a subtler form, this 14kt gold-plated Deathly Hallows necklace is a great choice. It’s essentially a more delicate and elegant version of the necklace Xenophilius Lovegood wears to Bill and Fleur’s wedding. It comes in both silver and gold and it’s adjustable so they can perfectly position it as a choker. Might we suggest wearing it to the next Yule Ball?

A kitchen towel to show your house or school pride

Sanity

Potion bubbled over again? Clean it up quickly with this Hogwarts crest tea towel before Snape sees you, or before it eats a hole in the table! What are you brewing, exactly?

You can get house towels for Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin as well.

A sentimental frame of Snape

Catch Of The Day

Always. Just a single word has become one of the most famous lines in the entire Harry Potter series. It’s an encapsulation of Severus Snape’s entire story arc and a profession of unconditional and everlasting love that rocked readers everywhere. What better way to provide a reminder of that love than in the form of a framed print?

A notebook with a moving image that looks like a cutout from the Daily Prophet

Dymocks

This notebook with Sirius Black’s wanted poster on the cover is a great place to keep a journal that’s not possessed by the soul of the Dark Lord. Horcrux free, guaranteed! Plus, the lenticular photo moves when the notebook is shifted back and forth, giving it an extra magical air.

A cookbook that imagines recipes for everything from Pumpkin Juice to Acid Pops

Dinah Bucholz

Forget the magic, I was always envious of the food in the Harry Potter universe! This cookbook lets them recreate some of the gang’s favourite meals, drinks, and sweet treats. It’s got all the classics like butterbeer and pumpkin pasties, classic British desserts like treacle tarts, and some deep cuts from the HP universe like lemon drops, the password to Dumbledore’s office in “The Chamber of Secrets”, and Kreacher’s french onion soup from “The Deathly Hallows”, the best Harry’s ever had. Plus it tells you exactly where in the books to find the references to each food.

A blanket to curl up with when your day’s mischief has finally been managed

Amazon

Once their mischief has been managed, they will love getting cosy with this Marauder’s Map throw blanket to rest up for their next adventure. It’s perfect for just lounging around or for movie marathons on the couch. Accio, popcorn!

A spinning toy that any seeker will want to fidget with

eBay

This Golden Snitch shaped fidget spinner will help them take out some of their boredom between Quidditch practice. Its wings spin so fast they become only a blur, just like the real thing. Good thing this one doesn’t fly or they may never catch it. If anyone else insists on sharing the Snitch spinner, be sure to remind them that Snitches have flesh memories and this one only works for them.

A Potter pillow that’s basically a ‘somnium’ hex incarnate

Fun

This sequin throw pillow has enough pizzazz to spruce up even the dreariest cupboard under the stairs. The black and white colour scheme ensures it will match with every type of decor and add some magic to their space.

A magical mug that reveals the Marauder’s Map with hot liquid

Fairyseason

To a muggle, this is just a black coffee mug. But witches and wizards know that once it’s full of hot frothy butterbeer, it comes to life to reveal the Marauder’s Map. If butterbeer’s not their thing, any hot beverage will do – like coffee. Coffee’s magic, right? And once they finish their drink, the mug will transform back to black. Mischief Managed.

An invisibility cloak

Amazon

Every kid who’s ever known of Harry’s Invisibility Cloak has wanted one of their own. Now they can pair this movie-accurate cloak with an app that actually makes you disappear. Channel your inner Weasley and record your mischief as you float around undetected. Just watch out for Mr. Filch.

A swaddle set for the Potter-loving parent

Aden + Anais

Start their love of the magical world of witchcraft and wizardry young with this set of three swaddle blankets with Harry Potter motifs. These cosy and comforting cloths keep your young witch or wizard safely asleep with gentle patterns won’t get in the way of their slumber.

