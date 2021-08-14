19 little-known secrets even diehard ‘Harry Potter’ fans may not know about the costumes in the movies

- The extravagant costumes played a big role in the eight films in the “Harry Potter” series.
- According to the designer, the Hogwarts uniforms were the most expensive items to produce.
- She said Evanna Lynch helped make some of her character’s accessories, like earrings and a hat.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
“I thought that we should not make it at all like ‘Christmas Carol,’ that we should make it very urban. Very reachable for children, for teenagers,” Temime told Insider. “We should dress Harry and the kids like they are dressing themselves.”
In “Prisoner of Azkaban,” that translated to Harry (played by Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (played by Rupert Grint), and Hermione (played by Emma Watson) donning Muggle clothes like jeans and sweatshirts and some Hogwarts students wearing their uniforms with untucked shirts and loose ties.
Drawing upon the classic image of a broomstick-riding witch, she included seamed hoods on robes and used fabrics in a “mysterious, dark-ish” palette.
Due to the sheer volume of uniforms required to dress the student body at Hogwarts, the price added up.
In an interview with Fashionista.com, Temime said that her Quidditch-robe designs were inspired by real-life rugby and football uniforms.
“I wanted to use much more of a rugby or American football element,” she said. “The Quidditch [robes] were amazing — very, very, very beautiful, but very light. It was four months of work …”
Temime brought the notorious Death Eater to life with leather corset-wear and layers of washed, dyed, and embroidered fabrics.
“She’s such a bad, bad, bad woman. But [Bonham Carter] is amazing in it and she really made something out of it,” she told Insider.
She added, “We do love baddies and Bellatrix is a fantastic baddy.”
She told Insider that his costumes consisted of five types of silk in various weights. The components of Fiennes’ robes were also individually dyed so that all the pieces were complementary.
As she explained during a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly’s “Binge” podcast, black was too ordinary for the series’ most nefarious villain. Instead, she reserved all-black outfits for his Death Eater lackeys.
According to a video on the Wizarding World’s official YouTube channel, Voldemort’s costume in the final movie consisted of seven shades of green to coincide with the seven Horcruxes. As Harry and the others destroyed them one by one, a shade of his costume disappeared and the colors began to fade.
Temime told Entertainment Weekly in the same 2016 podcast interview that their black hooded robes and silver masks were designed to be “frighteningly beautiful.”
To achieve this juxtaposition, Temime incorporated soft fabrics such as mohair, wool, and rabbit fur into her ensembles.
She also designed several cat-themed accessories for the feline-loving character, including a scarf with a three-dimensional cat head.
“[Imelda Staunton] wanted to be fatter, so we had to build up something in her [outfits]. She wanted to have a very fat bottom because she wanted to walk like Daisy Duck,” Temime told Cosmopolitan in 2017.
His majestic robes were made of fabric that was tie-dyed light green and light purple.
“I knew straight away what it was going to be. I knew straight away what aesthetic, embroidery I wanted to put on it. I knew that pretty quickly, quite naturally,” she said.
Temime told Insider that she and Lynch collaborated to craft most of Luna’s jewelry. But there was one item that Lynch made herself: the iconic beaded, radish-shaped earrings.
As with her character’s jewelry, Lynch teamed up with Temime to fashion the accessory.
“I said to her, ‘You are a fan, you like Ron, so the next Quidditch match, I want you to have a lion mask,’ and she said ‘OK’ and she started making it with me,” Temime told Cosmopolitan in 2017. “She was spending her free time in the costume department. She loved the costume department!”
It’s no coincidence that Beauxbatons’ uniform, a silk dress accompanied by a matching shawl and felt hat, is blue.
“I’m French myself, so I thought well, I’m going to use blue because this is the color of the French royalist flag — nothing to do with them being royalists,” Temime told Insider.
Temime told Insider that she based these designs on iconography from Russian folklore.
“I wanted something completely fragile, very flower-like, very delicate,” Temime told Insider, noting that the feminine dress was designed to offset Hermione’s headstrong persona.
In fact, Temime kept adding on additional lace and braiding to the robe to make it even more over-the-top.
“At the beginning, I made it a little bit silly, and then when I put it on him, I realized that Rupert [Grint] could take as an actor, he could take so much that I had to make it even sillier to just have a very comical message,” she told Insider.
“[Daniel] never liked clothes,” she told InStyle in 2017. “He was always fine with what I was giving him.”
She pointed out in the same interview that Grint seemed to possess a greater fashion sense than his costar.
But Temime resisted making their outfits match completely.
“I never dressed them the same, but complementary. So, they always had a difference, you know, like they wear red and blue or blue and red,” Temime told Insider.
Other similar-but-not-identical costumes included shirts with horizontal stripes and vertical stripes and ties in different colors that went well together.