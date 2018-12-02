Every single ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie, ranked by fans

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018) is the lowest-rated film.

Audiences felt the sequel to 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts” left a lot to be desired.

Many fans felt like they didn’t care about the new characters introduced in the “Fantastic Beasts” universe, even though they really felt for the ones in the “Harry Potter” movies.

“I had my hopes up for ‘Crimes of Grindelwald’ thinking it would actually expand the Potterverse in a new and intriguing way but like it’s predecessor, is full of plot fluff,” audience reviewer Anna R. wrote. “A lot of this new information isn’t all that important or engaging. I find myself bored by most of these new characters and their stories.”