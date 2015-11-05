Here's our first look at the main character of the 'Harry Potter' prequel movie

Entertainment Weekly Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander on the cover of Entertainment Weekly.

J.K. Rowling’s new “Harry Potter” spinoff, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” is still a year away from its release date, but we’re finally starting to learn more about the highly-anticipated film.

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly released the cover image for its upcoming issue, which features a photo of the film’s main protagonist, Newt Scamander, a magizoologist who studies magical creatures.

In the photo, Scamander, played by Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne poses wearing a teal overcoat and brandishing both a wand and briefcase.

Upon closer inspection, you can see he’s actually standing on a gold seal that reads “Congress of the United States.”

That’s because Scamander is actually standing in the Magical Congress of the United States of America, or MACUSA, Entertainment Weekly reports.

MACUSA is the American equivalent of the Ministry of Magic, the magical government with which Harry had many run-ins throughout the original seven books.

While the Ministry of Magic is located deep underground in London, MACUSA is located right on Broadway in New York City. It’s set inside the Woolworth Building, EW also reports.

Online, people are already buzzing about the new film and its leading man, Redmayne.

https://t.co/VqRGPEOBa1 pic.twitter.com/djP5ldPIEO OH MY GOD EDDIE REDMAYNE AND HARRY POTTER OMG OMG OMG YES

— k (@wthkeren) November 4, 2015

“Fantastic Beasts, why are you so far away?” asks this impatient Twitter user.

Eddie Redmayne finally gets to be a wizard and looks BADASS and ahhhhh #FantasticBeasts why are you so far away?

— Mitali (@AlleyofBooks) November 4, 2015

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” hits theatres next November 18, 2016. Until then, check out the film’s new logo to bide your time.

