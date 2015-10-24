'Harry Potter' fans are clamoring for the one thing J.K. Rowling hasn't promised them yet

Warner Brothers Albus Severus Potter, Harry’s middle child, will be the focus of Rowling’s upcoming play.

J.K. Rowling recently revealed a flood of details about the upcoming play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and fans are losing their marbles. Not only did Rowling confirm the production will be a sequel to the book series, but we now know the story will focus on Harry and his youngest son, Albus.

But despite all of the excitement surround the play, some fans are still left wondering one thing: Will Rowling ever publish another Harry Potter book?

Rowling’s official Facebook page announcement has racked up thousands of likes, but nearly every comment so far addresses this elephant in the room.

“A book please for those who won’t be able to watch,” one commenter said. Another was more direct: “We want a book, we want a book, we want a book!!!”

And “Harry Potter” fans have been clamoring all morning on Twitter, discussing their opinions on Rowlings choice to go with a play instead of another book instalment.

HARRY POTTER 8 INCOMINGGGGGGG WHY IS IT A PLAY WRITE A BOOK GOD WHY GOD

@jk_rowling I would love it if you could publish the “Harry Potter and the Cursed child “as a book.

Why couldn’t the next Harry Potter be a book?!

@jk_rowling will harry potter and the cursed child ever become a book??

will there be a book for harry potter and the cursed child? Please write a book!! I’M SOBBING @jk_rowling

The only issue we have with Harry Potter 8: it is not a book/available to a large majority of fans.

This last point, that the play is not going to be available immediately to a large majority of fans, is probably why the desire for a book is so strong. Millions of loyal readers could get their hands on a “Harry Potter” book the day they were released — this play production is only happening in London (for now) and has limited seating.

Fans will have to wait and see whether Rowling plans on adapting the script (co-written with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany) into a full-length book. In the meantime, pre-sale ticket registration is open for those hoping to snag a seat to the debut of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in London next summer.

