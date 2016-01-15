'Harry Potter' fans are reacting to Alan Rickman's death with the perfect wand GIF

Warner Bros. Pictures Alan Rickman as Severus Snape in ‘Harry Potter.’

Alan Rickman, one of the greatest British actors, died at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.

His career spanned over two decades both on stage as well as on screen. But it was his role as Professor Severus Snape in the “Harry Potter” franchise that introduced Rickman’s low, languid voice and impressive abilities to a whole new generation of fans.

And now, those fans are reacting on Twitter the only way they know how — with “Harry Potter” GIFs and pictures of the late star.

As said by snape himself….”Life isn’t fair”And today is one of those days.RIP Alan Rickman! ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZJvzeMw80O

— ♚ (@andrewscctt) January 14, 2016

thank you for bringing the magic alive, Alan Rickman. you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/N22dnvC54G

— Sammie Lynch (@ScrambleSammie) January 14, 2016

But the most touching tribute of all are the fans who are “raising their wands” for Rickman, a reference to when Albus Dumbledore died in the “Harry Potter” series.

RIP Alan Rickman. Thank you for being a huge part of my childhood. pic.twitter.com/2n2Q4erhVg

— Jess Hearts Books (@JessHeartsBooks) January 14, 2016

Everyone raise your wands for Alan Rickman :( pic.twitter.com/hckU1Oea4S

— Mason Kayne (@masonkayne) January 14, 2016

For Alan Rickman :( pic.twitter.com/6xSQoHMNmO

— Aly Almario (@iamAlyloony) January 14, 2016

To you, Alan Rickman. Please join me in raising your wands. pic.twitter.com/Xj9RkdmTPr

— D E Λ N (@deanfluence) January 14, 2016

Raise your wands. Thank you Alan Rickman. pic.twitter.com/Q4gnOqiLWL

— Random Memes (@thecoolPhotos) January 14, 2016

Raise your wands one last time to the absolute legend of a man that is Alan Rickman. RIP Professor Snape ???????? pic.twitter.com/dfvkpxYRPE

— OLLY MARMON (@Olly_Marmon) January 14, 2016

For those who don’t remember, Dumbledore is killed by Snape in the “Half-Blood Prince” — at the time, readers and wizards alike have no idea it was a part of a carefully executed plan by Dumbledore himself.

A Death Eater mark is then cast above Dumbledore’s body in the sky, a symbol that a wizard has been killed by a Death Eater. It’s an evil symbol, striking fear into every wizard who sees it.

At the end of the “Half-Blood Prince” as the Hogwarts students and professors stand over Dumbledore’s body, the throng raise their lit wands to erase the mark. It’s a final salute to the beloved headmaster.

