Harry Potter fans are leaving secret messages in books around the world

In 1997, J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was published. The rest, as you probably know, is wizarding history.
Now, fans of Rowling’s beloved book series are leaving notes in books in libraries and book stores for future readers to find, using the hashtag #PotterItForward. People have begun sharing pictures of the #PotterItForward notes on Twitter and Tumblr.
Take a closer look.
LOVE the idea of #PotterItForward Truly magical! http://t.co/xxK5BT7r1k pic.twitter.com/F6SnxCiPFZ
— Kerrance Alexandra (@KerryAlexandra) September 21, 2015
Found these at my students desks so I decided to #PotterItForward #HPPS #HPSS #HPHBP @MuggleNet pic.twitter.com/jWOx75I84d
— The Rosenberg (@The_Rosenberg) September 6, 2015
The campaign, Mashable also reports, was started by fans on Muggle Net, a popular Potter fan-site.
Have you joined our global movement and left a note in a bookstore/library copy of #HarryPotter? #PotterItForward https://t.co/FFGcD4Xexx
— MuggleNet.com (@MuggleNet) September 19, 2015
Here’s another example of a #PotterItForward note.
http://imnymphadora.tumblr.com/post/128958346988/my-message-to-the-next-generations-of-potterheads
“Enjoy the magic,” this Twitter user wrote in her note.
Here’s to the next generation. #PotterItForward pic.twitter.com/7cCRzR2ErA
— Sierra Davenport (@sdavenpotter) September 10, 2015
These notes might be written by muggles, but their messages are nothing short of magical.
http://theperksofescapingazkaban.tumblr.com/post/129516963001/so-when-i-bought-a-second-hand-harry-potter-book
“I met my best friends because of Harry Potter,” this person wrote in their #PotterItForward note.
http://mugglenet.tumblr.com/post/128577047428/mugglenet-staff-have-started-to-potteritforward
We can only wonder what J.K. Rowling thinks about the #PotterItForward initiative, though if her past Twitter performance is any indication, we should be hearing from the author anytime now.
NOW WATCH: Here’s how to get your own ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Facebook photo
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.