'Harry Potter' fans can now buy a Hogwarts-themed Christmas pop-up book for the holidays

- “Harry Potter” fans can buy “A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up” book for the holidays this year.
- A 13-inch Christmas tree pops out of the book to reveal the Hogwarts’ Great Hall. The book also includes 25 removable ornaments and a booklet with behind-the-scenes details from the “Harry Potter” movies regarding the props, set design, and holiday scenes.
- There’s no shortage of “Harry Potter” Christmas decor available this year. You can get a Hogwarts Christmas tree topper from Hallmark and a Lego “Harry Potter” advent calendar.
- The book retails for $US39.99 and is available for purchase on Amazon.
You can bring the magic of “Harry Potter” to your home this year with a festive pop up book published by Insight Editions.
The book opens in the centre to reveal a 13-inch Christmas tree set in the Hogwarts Great Hall. It also contains 25 ornaments readers can hang from the tree and use to count down to Christmas.
Take a peek at what the tree looks like when you fill it up with ornaments.
In addition to the tree and ornaments, the picture book also comes with a booklet full of behind-the-scenes information from the “Harry Potter” movies. Readers can find out more about the props, the set design, and iconic holiday scenes from the series.
The book retails for $US39.99, and is available on Amazon at the time of writing.
Insight Editions makes other “Harry Potter” books, like a Christmas sweater holiday note set inspired by Mrs. Weasley’s handmade gifts ($US11.45). They’re available for purchase on Amazon.
You can buy other “Harry Potter” Christmas decor for your house this year too, like a Hogwarts Christmas tree topper ($US119.99) that lights up and sings from Hallmark, which is also sold on Amazon.
Or you could buy a Lego “Harry Potter” advent calendar ($US39.99) that features over 300 pieces and 24 doors full of miniature hidden gifts.
You can get the calendar-toy combo from the Lego Store.
You can see Insight’s full collection of “Harry Potter” products here.
