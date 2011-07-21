JK Rowling’s Childhood Home Is For Sale

Photo: Wikipedia

With the recent release of the final movie of the Harry Potter series, The Deathly Hallows Part 2, Harry Potter fanatics may be interested in learning that the childhood home of the incredible author of this fascinating series is currently on the market. That is right–you could be the proud owner of the home JK Rowling grew up in for a mere $343,000.Rowling is known for her incredible plot twists, undeniable character development, and fascinating creation of a wizard world that has captured the hearts and minds of children to adults across the globe. But exactly where did Rowling obtain her inspiration to create such a great book series? There is no doubt that her Gothic-style childhood home, complete with attractive architecture and located on the border of Wales, greatly inspired her to dream big and create a fictional wizard world that has made her well-known across the world.



For example, one of the most loved parts of Harry Potter includes the Quidditch tournaments, a unique sport that includes seven players on each team. One of the teams is known as the Tutshill Tornadoes. Surely, this is just another creative name created by Rowling, a particular skill that can be identified in every book? Wrong—Tutshill is actually the name of the village that Rowling grew up in and where this fantastic home is located.

With an incredibly realistic price, I doubt this home will remain on the market very long. Harry Potter fans across the globe are probably keeping a keen eye on the home and are waiting for the prime time to make an offer and relish in the environment that Rowling herself grew up in. Imagine reading Harry Potter while being surrounded by the incredible views and astonishing architecture that inspired the creation of these world-renowned books.

