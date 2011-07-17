Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

Noah Davis
Emma Watson

Photo: AP

Things really spiraled out of control for News Corporation this week, now didn’t they? Rupert Murdoch‘s massive media organisation is in trouble as the New of the World phone-hacking scandal grows larger and larger.But the Aussie wasn’t the only one who had a difficult seven-day stretch. The “Glee” kids got some bad news and Kate Hudson, well, did her thing.

Good news, though! Harry Potter kicked some dark wizard arse, Shaq found a home, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, well, did his thin.

Harry Potter. Harry Potter. Harry Potter.

The kids are the winners. And so are the books that could be the next massive movies.

Shaquille O'Neal is going on TV.

Turner Sports hires 'The Big Microphone' to join the 'Inside the NBA' crew. He will fit right in

The New York Times paid back its $250-million loan.

Three years early! Hooray. Carlos Slim, here's your money back. Thanks for keeping us afloat!

Oprah Winfrey gets to be CEO.

The real question is why didn't they think of this from the beginning? Maybe it was that whole daytime syndication show thing.

Mr. Dealbook is the CNBC show's newest co-host. He'll continue to work at The New York Times. He will stop sleeping, not that he does that anyway.

Bigger and better things for the trio, for sure. But poor Colfer wasn't even told he was getting the old heave ho. He had to learn about his fate on Twitter. Sounds like a ballad to us.

ESPN suspended a much-loved journalist.

And felt the wrath of the sportswriting community. We'll keep following this story; it is going to be interesting.

There really aren't any words for that decision. Half full?

Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Pena saw a gangland shooting.

They were researching a role. They got more than they expected. Can they work the experience into the movie?

What a terrible week for the Murdochs.

Rupert's media empire continues to crumble. Elsewhere, his wife Wendi had her movie debut go up against the Potter behemoth.

