Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

Photo: AP
Things really spiraled out of control for News Corporation this week, now didn’t they? Rupert Murdoch‘s massive media organisation is in trouble as the New of the World phone-hacking scandal grows larger and larger.But the Aussie wasn’t the only one who had a difficult seven-day stretch. The “Glee” kids got some bad news and Kate Hudson, well, did her thing.
Good news, though! Harry Potter kicked some dark wizard arse, Shaq found a home, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, well, did his thin.
The real question is why didn't they think of this from the beginning? Maybe it was that whole daytime syndication show thing.
Mr. Dealbook is the CNBC show's newest co-host. He'll continue to work at The New York Times. He will stop sleeping, not that he does that anyway.
Bigger and better things for the trio, for sure. But poor Colfer wasn't even told he was getting the old heave ho. He had to learn about his fate on Twitter. Sounds like a ballad to us.
And felt the wrath of the sportswriting community. We'll keep following this story; it is going to be interesting.
They were researching a role. They got more than they expected. Can they work the experience into the movie?
Rupert's media empire continues to crumble. Elsewhere, his wife Wendi had her movie debut go up against the Potter behemoth.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.