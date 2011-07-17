Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

Photo: AP

Things really spiraled out of control for News Corporation this week, now didn’t they? Rupert Murdoch‘s massive media organisation is in trouble as the New of the World phone-hacking scandal grows larger and larger.But the Aussie wasn’t the only one who had a difficult seven-day stretch. The “Glee” kids got some bad news and Kate Hudson, well, did her thing.



Good news, though! Harry Potter kicked some dark wizard arse, Shaq found a home, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, well, did his thin.

