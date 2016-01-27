An eye-opening new 'Harry Potter' fan theory will change how you think about the books

Warner Bros. The Dursleys, from left, Richard Griffiths as Uncle Vernon, Harry Melling as Dudley, Fiona Shaw as Aunt Petunia, with Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter.

If there’s one thing we learned over the seven “Harry Potter” novels, it’s that author J.K. Rowling was very fond of planting Easter eggs for readers.

Now a new fan theory is making the rounds. And it adds a whole different significance to Harry Potter’s story and his relationship to the mean relatives who raised him, the Dursleys.

Reddit user iShootWithaCamera theorised that the Christmas gifts to Harry from the Dursleys represent the Deathly Hallows. In the novels, the Deathly Hallows were three powerful magical objects created by Death.

Powerful even in their own right, if all three Hallows were owned by the same person, they would become the Master of Death, which Lord Voldemort and other wizards took to mean that the owner would become invincible.

In the novels, the Dursleys gave Harry three Christmas presents. Some fans have suggested they gave him a fourth Christmas gift, a pair of socks, but actually that was a birthday present.

Here’s how the presents symbolized the Deathly Hallows in this theory:

First Year: The Dursleys sent Harry a 50-pence piece, a representation of the Resurrection Stone, which could summon the spirits of the dead. Warner Bros. Second Year: The Dursleys sent Harry a toothpick, a representation of the Elder Wand, an unbeatable wand. Warner Bros. Fourth Year: The Durselys sent Harry a single tissue, a representation of the Cloak of Invisibility, which renders its user invisible. YouTube Harry Potter receiving the invisibility cloak from Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone.' Is it possible that the Dursleys – whether they knew it or not – were part of the larger plan of preparing Harry for his biggest mission?

