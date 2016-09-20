The real-life Dursley house from 'Harry Potter' is on sale -- and it's expensive

Number Four Privet Drive — located in Little Whinging, Surrey — may be the fictional residence of the Dursley family, but the “Harry Potter” household has a real-life counterpart.

The Daily Mail reports that the house used during filming of the “Harry Potter” movies has been put on the market after undergoing renovations.

Harry’s childhood home could be yours for the price of £475,000, or approximately $620,000 at today’s conversion rates.

Here’s what the house, located in Bracknell just an hour outside of London, looks like today:

Sadly, owl-free. Picture: Chancellors

The home is listed on Chancellors, a UK property management company. According to the listing, the home “

has recently undergone complete renovation to an extremely high standard.” The actual house was only used for external shots in “Soceror’s Stone,” while the interior was built on a Hollywood set. For “Chamber of Secrets” and all subsequent movies, a replica home was built in the London studios.

Photos shared on Chancellors website reveal a sunny and spacious looking house — much different that the slightly cramped and decorated sets built for the “Harry Potter” movies.

Here’s the real living room:

But it looked much different in the “Chamber of Secrets” set:

The newly renovated kitchen has modern appliances and sleek counter tops:

But the Dursley’s kitchen was styled in a more “comfy-country” ’90s aesthetic:

One of the bedrooms in the real home looks like a cheerful and sunny child’s room:

This is significantly less drab than Harry’s bedroom built on set:

The Dursley’s would be impressed with the well-kept lawn in the backyard of the house:

Chancellors Real wizards wouldn’t need a trampoline for entertainment.

Pristine lawns were a defining feature of the fictional Privet Drive:

The real three bedroom home will surely be occupied by a Muggle family in short time — let’s just hope they’re a kinder lot than the Dursleys.

For more information about the home and photos of the interior, check out the full listing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.