This Dog Helped Lead A "Harry Potter" Movie To $800 Million -- And Now He's Up For Adoption

Poor Padfoot.



The German Shepherd who played Padfoot in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (which grossed $795 million worldwide) is now in need of a home.

Berry, who’s 10 (human) years old, was recently given up by his owner in Great Britain.

We’re sure by the time we post this, the rescue’s inbox will be clogged with rabid Potterfans, but just in case — here’s the doggie’s full ad.

