Harry Potter Sure Does Like To Swear

Daniel Radcliffe shows up on the cover of Time Out New York talking about “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II” and his otherwise charmed life.



It is a fun interview, one that makes Mr. Harry Potter sound like a downright nice chap, but you have to think his handlers weren’t exactly happy with some of his word choice.

Radcliffe mentioned being nervous before the Tonys: “Wow! OK, Jesus. See, that’s the thing I’d find totally intimidating. And the Tony Awards, when we performed this year…I had not been that nervous in years. I don’t think I was that nervous on our first night of doing the show. There’s that moment when you’re all standing behind this huge LED screen, and suddenly you’re revealed like prizes on a game show, and Al Pacino is 10 feet from you, and Mark Rylance and Bobby Cannavale and Sutton Foster and all these huge people…it’s fucking terrifying. [Laughs] But it was a huge thrill to perform there.”

He also let a swear slip while discussing doing a reading for his new play “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

“I don’t think so. We did the reading at the end of 2009, and so they knew me, and they knew I wasn’t an arsehole.“

Little Harry’s all grown up.

