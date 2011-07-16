From Child Actors To Mega Stars: A Look Back At The Cast Of 'Harry Potter' Over The Years

Photo: styleist.com
Before you stand in line to watch the final instalment of the Harry Potter film series this weekend, let’s take a moment to remember.Before Daniel Radcliffe admitted to a drinking problem. Or couldn’t stop cursing.
Before Emma Watson got bullied.
Before “Pottermore.”
Radcliffe and Watson, along with Rupert Grint and Ton Felton were just unknown child stars who were rocketed to stardom.
As “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II” hits theatres, we’re taking a look back at the cast throughout the years.
2001: His performance in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' earned Radcliffe a 'Best Male Breakthrough Performance' nom at the MTV Movie Awards, but he lost to Sean Patrick Thomas.
November 3, 2002: The following year, they were officially mega movie stars, as Watson discovered at the London premiere of 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.'
November 3, 2002: Grint looks like he is still getting used to the fame thing at the London premiere.
November 2002: But they still managed to act like normal kids between press interviews for the movie.
May 2004: After a two-year break, the cast was back for 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'...this time, with pumpkins.
May 30, 2004: Despite it ranking last in box office comparisons to the other films, the cast was notably more sophisticated at the London premiere.
November 2005: In 'Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire,' they went from kids to teens. And coordinated colours.
February 27, 2007: A kid no longer, at 17, Radcliffe stripped down (literally) for the lead in the revival of the play 'Equus.' Critics loved his performance and he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award.
February 8, 2009: Mr. Ron Weasley took it off in 'Cherrybomb,' which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.
September 2009: College! Watson begins studying at Brown University, but leaves in spring 2011 after reports of bullying.
November 15, 2010: Watson debuted a older, shorter haircut at the New York City premiere of 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1.' And the gang colour coordinated again.
February 26, 2011: Radcliffe debuted on Broadway as J. Pierrepont Pinch in the revival of 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.'
July 2011: rumours began to swirl (thanks to the U.K.'s 'The Sun') that Felton wanted to become a rapper in his post-Harry Potter career. Unfortunately (thankfully?), the rumours were not true.
July 12, 2011: The glamorous and grown-up cast says their final goodbye to Harry Potter at New York City's 'The Deathly Hallows: Part II' premiere.
