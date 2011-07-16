From Child Actors To Mega Stars: A Look Back At The Cast Of 'Harry Potter' Over The Years

Photo: styleist.com

Before you stand in line to watch the final instalment of the Harry Potter film series this weekend, let’s take a moment to remember.Before Daniel Radcliffe admitted to a drinking problem. Or couldn’t stop cursing.



Before Emma Watson got bullied.

Before “Pottermore.”

Radcliffe and Watson, along with Rupert Grint and Ton Felton were just unknown child stars who were rocketed to stardom.

As “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II” hits theatres, we’re taking a look back at the cast throughout the years.

