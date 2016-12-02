The 'Harry Potter' play is coming to America in 2018

The new “Harry Potter” play is coming to America!

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently in talks to come to Broadway in spring of 2018, according to a release sent out Thursday afternoon.

The play, which follows the events of Harry, Ron, Hermione 19 years after the final book by J.K. Rowling, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” is in talks with the Ambassador Theatre Group to bring the show to New York City’s Lyric Theatre in the heart of Times Square.

The theatre was home to “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark” and currently houses “Cirque Du Soleil Paramour.”

Google maps One side of the Lyric Theatre.

According to the release, the plan to bring “Cursed Child” to Broadway would consist of a multi-million dollar renovation to transform, remodel, and reconfigure the 1,900 seat theatre into a playhouse with approximately 1,500 seats.

“The remodeled Lyric will include a smaller auditorium redesigned to the specifications of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child team, as well as an adapted proscenium and stage that can house designer Christine Jones’ glorious set without swamping or compromising director John Tiffany’s brilliant staging,” said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender in a statement. ‘The spacious front of house environment will also be transformed to optimise the atmosphere and audience experience.”

Craig Sugden ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ at London’s Palace Theatre

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” premiered at the Palace Theatre in London on July 30, 2016. In August, ticket resales were going for as much as $10,000.

