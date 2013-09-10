The Awesome Cover Artwork Drawn For Harry Potter's 15th Anniversary

Harry Potter has been around for 15 years.

In celebration of the anniversary of J.K. Rowlings’ wizarding series, Scholastic rolled out new covers of all its books this fall in paperback editions.

Back in February, we showed the artwork for the first new cover looking drastically different from the old covers.

The art, which comes from Kazu Kibuishi, takes the focus off of Harry and places it on the memorable characters and environment that make the story come alive.

If you haven’t checked out the artwork and are a Potter fan, they’re worth seeing.

While in a Barnes & Noble over the weekend, I passed by a display of all the newly drawn books. They’re beautifully done.

Compare the front covers with the original artwork (right) below:

The new “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” focuses more on Harry’s first year of heading to school.

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets“

“

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban“

The new cover for “

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” is a bit more frightening.

The new cover for “

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is by far our favourite.

“

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince“

“

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows“

Scholastic is selling all of the books together in this

special edition set for $US58 online. Seems like a pretty good deal when all of the books cost $US100.93 separately.

Here’s the set from the front:

However, the best part is that the spine of every book joins together to form the Hogwarts’ castle.

Having grown up with the books, one thing I like better about the old covers is that each book had some sort of colour scheme denoted by the colour Harry’s name was written in. That made it easy to tell which book your friends were on without asking. There was no confusing the green book (“Half-Blood Prince”) with the blue of the fifth (“Order of the Phoenix”). There’s no denying Kibuishi’s original take on the popular character.

Which covers do you prefer? Let us know in the comments.

