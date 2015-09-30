You can eat a 'Harry Potter'-themed Christmas dinner at Hogwarts for $350

Cancel your holiday plans, Harry Potter fans. You’re going to want to book a trip to England this December.

For $US349, you can buy a ticket to eat Christmas dinner in the famed Hogwarts Great Hall at the Warner Brothers Studio outside of London.

The one-night-only event is scheduled for December 3.

Guests will receive a wand upon arrival and enjoy a two-course dinner in the Great Hall set, the Warner Brothers’ website explains.

“The Hogwarts dining room will be dressed for the occasion with the original props used in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone,’ including flaming Christmas puddings and hams studded with cherries,” WB also notes.

Sorry kids, the Butterbeer will be flowing, so the event is only for people ages 18 and up.

After dinner, the fun continues with dessert on Platform 9 ¾ and the Hogwarts Express. There will also be dancing, a studio tour including the Gryffindor common room set, and, of course, more Butterbeer.

You can find more information about the event here.

H/T Mashable

