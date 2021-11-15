Search

17 ‘Harry Potter’ stars, ranked from least to most successful

Gabbi Shaw
Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson
Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson. Jim Spellman/WireImage
  • The first “Harry Potter” movie was released 20 years ago on November 14.
  • We ranked the movies’ former child stars based on filmographies, awards, social media, and more.
  • Robert Pattinson, who’s about to take on the role of Batman, is one of the most successful stars.
Chris Rankin played the prefect Percy Weasley in four films. He now works behind the scenes.
Chris rankin
Rankin. C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Rankin, 38, has had three minor acting credits since “Deathly Hallows Part 2,” and he has 56,800 followers on Instagram. He has been credited as a production coordinator on successful shows like “Downton Abbey” and “A Discovery of Witches,” however, so while he doesn’t have the same level of traditional Hollywood success, he’s been busy.
Devon Murray played Seamus Finnigan in all eight movies, but he hasn’t done much outside “Potter.”
Devon murray
Murray at the London Comic Convention at Earls Court on July 9, 2011. Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage via Getty Images
Murray, 33, has only one movie appearance to his name after “Potter” ended in 2011, an uncredited role in 2018’s “Damo & Ivor: The Movie.” He was also in a music video in 2017, for “Every Time You Need Me,” by Simonna.

On the social-media front, Murray has about 202,000 followers on Instagram and 282,300 on Twitter, but overall, Murray is still known mostly for blowing stuff up as Seamus.

Josh Herdman played Goyle in all eight films, and he has continued to act.
Josh herdman harry potter
Herdman. John Phillips/Getty Images for EA Sports
Herdman, 34, is also a professional MMA fighter as well as an actor. Since “Potter” ended, he’s secured a few acting credits in the series “Marcella,” as well as “Alex Rider” in 2020. He also appeared in an episode of “Strike Back.”

Most recently, he was credited in a short film called “Cornerboy.” Herdman’s most recent feature-film role was 2018’s “Robin Hood” remake, which starred Taron Egerton. According to IMDb, Herdman is set to appear in the 2022 Showtime adaptation of “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

Herdman has fewer social-media followers than Murray (168,000 on Instagram and just 4,515 on Twitter), but his continued acting career and fighting career put him in front.

Katie Leung played Cho Chang in five films, starting with “Goblet of Fire.”
Katie leung
Katie Leung. Mike Marsland/WireImage
It’s taken Leung, 34, a few years, but she’s seriously poised to become one of the more successful members of the “Potter” cast. In the past four years, she’s appeared in “T2: Trainspotting,” eight episodes of Amazon series “White Dragon,” the British series “Chimerica,” the mini-series “The Nest,” the mini-series “Roadkill,” and “Locked Down.”

Leung also had a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Arcane,” which is part of the “League of Legends” universe.

She also has an impressive 381,000 followers on Instagram and 205,700 on Twitter. According to her bio, she’s also an ambassador for My Body Back Project, “a project supporting women & [non-binary] folks who have experienced sexual violence to connect with their bodies, health & sexuality after assault,” and Into Film, a “funded educational charity, putting film at the heart of children and young people’s learning.”

It’s only up from here for Leung.

Oliver and James Phelps, who played the Weasley twins in all the films, are too much of a unit to separate.
James and oliver phelps
James and Oliver Phelps. Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
The Phelps twins, 35, have continued to act together, rarely appearing in things without each other. While they haven’t acted much since the end of the films, they’ve capitalized on their “Potter” fame, and each has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, (James has 2.9; Oliver has 2.7).

They also appeared in a 2021 psychological horror film together, “Last Night in Soho,” directed by Edgar Wright. The two also appeared as themselves in “The Cars That Made Britain Great.”

The twins also cohost a podcast together, “Normal Not Normal,” that sees them “talk to a star-studded selection of friends, colleagues, and personal heroes who stepped into the limelight at a young age, and find out what ‘normal’ means to them.”

Bonnie Wright played the youngest Weasley, Ginny, for all eight films. She now acts, directs, and produces.
Bonnie wright
Wright. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
While Wright, 30, hasn’t appeared in any blockbuster films lately, her clout has only grown since playing the youngest Weasley. In addition to the multiple indie films she’s acted in, (“The Sea,” “After Dark,” “Before I Sleep”), she’s also become a director and founded her own production company, BonBonLumiere. She also has a cool 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Her directorial debut, a short called “Separate We Come, Separate We Go,” starred her “Potter” costar David Thewlis and received positive reviews at its debut during the Cannes Film Festival. Most recently, she’s focused on directing music videos. 

She’s been less busy since 2018, however, so we can’t put her higher than some of her costars who are still working constantly.

Clémence Poésy played the half-Veela, half-human Fleur Delacour in three films.
Clemence Posey
Poésy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
Poésy, 39, has appeared in more than one iconic property — besides “Potter,” she had a small arc during season four of “Gossip Girl” as Chuck’s French girlfriend Eva, and she was in the most recent Christopher Nolan film, “Tenet.” She’s currently filming a miniseries called “The Essex Serpent” co-starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes on Apple TV+.

Poésy also starred in the French series “The Tunnel” for five years, and she currently stars in “En thérapie,” a French series about the aftermath of the 2015 Paris attacks. She also appeared in the 2020 film “Resistance.”

So, what she lacks in social media (131,000 Instagram followers), she has made up for with parts in prestige films — she also appeared in “127 Hours” and “In Bruges” in between her “Potter” films.

Evanna Lynch played the lovably loony Luna Lovegood for four films.
Evanna Lynch
Lynch. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Lynch, 30, has found the most fame on social media — she has 3.8 million followers on Instagram — but she keeps busy with other projects as well. She hosts “The ChickPeeps Vegan Podcast” and cofounded the Kinder Beauty Box company, a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free makeup-box subscription.

She also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2018, finishing in third place. Acting-wise, she’s appeared in a few indie films, but clearly her main focus is on other ventures.

Matthew Lewis is, of course, the man behind the phrase “Longbottoming,” since his post-“Potter” glow-up was so drastic.
Matthew lewis
Lewis. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images
Truly, we have to thank Lewis (and his “Potter” character, Neville Longbottom), for his legendary glow-up that caused a generation to create the term “Longbottoming.” The cultural impact of that alone places him above some of his costars.

The 32-year-old is also still acting regularly, however. He appeared in the 2018 series “Girlfriends” as well as the 2020 series “All Creatures Great and Small.” “Ripper Street,” “Happy Valley,” “Me Before You,” and even an episode of “Drunk History” are among his other credits.

Lewis also hosts “The Official Leeds United Podcast,” and he has 2.7 million Instagram followers and 1.4 million Twitter followers.

Harry Melling is unrecognizable from his days as Dudley Dursley. You might’ve seen him in “The Queen’s Gambit” and not even realized.
Harry Melling as Harry Beltik in The Queen's Gambit Netflix
Melling in ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’ Netflix
Melling, 32, has become quite the actor since leaving “Potter” behind him. After his last appearance in “Deathly Hallows Part 1,” he’s appeared in “Merlin,” “The Lost City of Z,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “His Dark Materials,” “The Old Guard,” “The Devil All the Time,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “Say Your Prayers,” among other things. A very impressive résumé for someone who used to be known as the annoying, evil cousin.

He’s set to appear in the Joel Coen-directed adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” alongside Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in December.

Melling is also going to play Edgar Allen Poe in the film “The Pale Blue Eye” alongside Christian Bale, so it’s safe to say we’ll only be hearing more from him.

Freddie Stroma, who played the annoying Cormac McLaggen for three films, recently popped up in Netflix’s smash hit “Bridgerton.”
Freddie stroma
Stroma. Desiree Navarro/WireImage/Getty Images
Yes, Stroma’s appearance in “Bridgerton” bumped him up a few spots — how could it not? It’s been one of the biggest sensations in recent history, and he played a literal prince.

But the 34-year-old has been steadily acting for years outside “Bridgerton.” He starred in “Unreal,” had a role in “Pitch Perfect” (phenomenon), and appeared in an episode of “Game of Thrones” (third phenomenon he’s been involved with to date). 

And a fourth may be on the way: He’s playing Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, in the upcoming HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” a spin-off focusing on John Cena’s character from “The Suicide Squad.”

He also starred in “Time After Time” as HG Wells and starred in “The Crew,” a Kevin James-led sitcom on Netflix, which was canceled in July.

Tom Felton is still best known as Draco Malfoy, but he also appeared in “The Flash.”
Tom Felton Malfoy
Felton. Getty Images
While Felton is still best known for Malfoy, he’s been able to capitalize on that in a way few other “Potter” stars have. The 34-year-old recently watched the first film in the series, “Sorcerer’s Stone” for the first time and reacted live on TikTok, getting lots of headlines. Plus, whenever he posts a throwback from set — more headlines. It’s helped him gain a massive 11 million Instagram followers and 3.1 million Twitter followers.

Felton does still act though — he had a sweet arc on “The Flash” as Julian, appeared as Laertes in “Ophelia,” and has been in other indie films in the past decade.

He hasn’t had his big, leading-man role yet, but his upcoming slate is packed, with roles in films such as “Save the Cinema” starring Jonathan Pryce and “Canyon Del Muerto” with Abigail Breslin and Val Kilmer.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, is most successful in his native country of England.
Rupert grint
Grint. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Grint isn’t as mega-famous as his costars, but that seems to be the way he wants it. He joined Instagram only last year … and already has over 4.4 million followers.

The 33-year-old hasn’t appeared in many films since the saga ended, but he has been successful on TV. He starred in (and executive produced) the Crackle series “Snatch” alongside the future “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor and the “Skins” heartthrob Luke Pasqualino.

Currently, he stars in the Apple TV+ series “Servant,” which the horror icon M. Night Shyamalan produces. It’s already been renewed for a third season.

Alfred Enoch, the actor behind Dean Thomas in seven “Potter” films, is now better known for “How to Get Away with Murder.”
Alred Enoch Getty Images
Enoch. Getty Images
Enoch’s run on “How to Get Away with Murder” was popular enough that there’s a significant number of people who know him better as Wes Gibbins than Dean Thomas — and that’s saying something. The Emmy-winning show wrapped up its six-season run in May 2020. That puts him in the upper echelon of “Potter” child stars.

The 32-year-old is set to continue his TV success in the Apple TV+ series “Foundation,” which co-stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace. It was renewed for a second season in October. 

Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter himself, has become quite the actor since leaving Hogwarts.
Daniel Radcliffe
Radcliffe. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Radcliffe carried an entire franchise on his back, which is no small feat, which is why his post-“Potter” career has been so interesting to watch. He’s shied away from big-budget films, instead focusing on bonkers films such as “Guns Akimbo,” “Swiss Army Man,” and the interactive finale of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

He also appeared in the magical film “Now You See Me 2,” in which he pointedly is not a magician.

Currently, he stars in the TBS anthology series “Miracle Workers” — a clip of Radcliffe performing “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” in drag went viral this year. It was renewed for a fourth season. Radcliffe is also co-starring with Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and Sandra Bullock in “The Lost City of D” in 2022.

The 32-year-old has also had a successful theater career. He famously starred in “Equus” and the musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” which earned him a Grammy nod. He also has two Drama Desk nominations under his belt.

Emma Watson, aka Hermione Granger, is the most successful member of the core trio.
Emma Watson
Watson. Getty Images / Andreas Rentz
Watson, 31, went from “Harry Potter” to a Disney princess in the live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” an infamous criminal in “Bling Ring,” a beloved manic pixie dream girl in “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and the eldest March sister in “Little Women,” among other roles.

She also graduated from Brown University, was appointed a UN Goodwill Ambassador and launched the HeForShe campaign, is part of the G7, has done extensive modeling, and is on the board of Kering, a luxury-goods company.

Her impact will still be felt around the world, whether or not she retires from acting — her Instagram has a staggering 61.4 million followers.

Robert Pattinson, who appeared only in “Goblet of Fire,” is easily the most successful child star to come out of “Harry Potter.”
Robert pattinson
Pattinson. Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Could it have been anyone else? Pattinson, who does not have an Instagram account, spun his one-movie role into the leading man of one of the other biggest franchises of the 2010s: “Twilight.” Today, he’s the most successful star from that franchise, too.

After a decade of distancing himself from big blockbusters by starring in films like “Good Time” and “The Lighthouse,” Pattinson, 35, is ready for his big, mainstream comeback. He starred in “Tenet,” “The King,” and is going to become Batman next year. There’s no one else who compares, honestly.

