17 ‘Harry Potter’ stars, ranked from least to most successful

- The first “Harry Potter” movie was released 20 years ago on November 14.
- We ranked the movies’ former child stars based on filmographies, awards, social media, and more.
- Robert Pattinson, who’s about to take on the role of Batman, is one of the most successful stars.
On the social-media front, Murray has about 202,000 followers on Instagram and 282,300 on Twitter, but overall, Murray is still known mostly for blowing stuff up as Seamus.
Most recently, he was credited in a short film called “Cornerboy.” Herdman’s most recent feature-film role was 2018’s “Robin Hood” remake, which starred Taron Egerton. According to IMDb, Herdman is set to appear in the 2022 Showtime adaptation of “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”
Herdman has fewer social-media followers than Murray (168,000 on Instagram and just 4,515 on Twitter), but his continued acting career and fighting career put him in front.
Leung also had a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Arcane,” which is part of the “League of Legends” universe.
She also has an impressive 381,000 followers on Instagram and 205,700 on Twitter. According to her bio, she’s also an ambassador for My Body Back Project, “a project supporting women & [non-binary] folks who have experienced sexual violence to connect with their bodies, health & sexuality after assault,” and Into Film, a “funded educational charity, putting film at the heart of children and young people’s learning.”
It’s only up from here for Leung.
They also appeared in a 2021 psychological horror film together, “Last Night in Soho,” directed by Edgar Wright. The two also appeared as themselves in “The Cars That Made Britain Great.”
The twins also cohost a podcast together, “Normal Not Normal,” that sees them “talk to a star-studded selection of friends, colleagues, and personal heroes who stepped into the limelight at a young age, and find out what ‘normal’ means to them.”
Her directorial debut, a short called “Separate We Come, Separate We Go,” starred her “Potter” costar David Thewlis and received positive reviews at its debut during the Cannes Film Festival. Most recently, she’s focused on directing music videos.
She’s been less busy since 2018, however, so we can’t put her higher than some of her costars who are still working constantly.
Poésy also starred in the French series “The Tunnel” for five years, and she currently stars in “En thérapie,” a French series about the aftermath of the 2015 Paris attacks. She also appeared in the 2020 film “Resistance.”
So, what she lacks in social media (131,000 Instagram followers), she has made up for with parts in prestige films — she also appeared in “127 Hours” and “In Bruges” in between her “Potter” films.
She also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2018, finishing in third place. Acting-wise, she’s appeared in a few indie films, but clearly her main focus is on other ventures.
The 32-year-old is also still acting regularly, however. He appeared in the 2018 series “Girlfriends” as well as the 2020 series “All Creatures Great and Small.” “Ripper Street,” “Happy Valley,” “Me Before You,” and even an episode of “Drunk History” are among his other credits.
Lewis also hosts “The Official Leeds United Podcast,” and he has 2.7 million Instagram followers and 1.4 million Twitter followers.
He’s set to appear in the Joel Coen-directed adaptation of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” alongside Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in December.
Melling is also going to play Edgar Allen Poe in the film “The Pale Blue Eye” alongside Christian Bale, so it’s safe to say we’ll only be hearing more from him.
But the 34-year-old has been steadily acting for years outside “Bridgerton.” He starred in “Unreal,” had a role in “Pitch Perfect” (phenomenon), and appeared in an episode of “Game of Thrones” (third phenomenon he’s been involved with to date).
And a fourth may be on the way: He’s playing Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, in the upcoming HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” a spin-off focusing on John Cena’s character from “The Suicide Squad.”
He also starred in “Time After Time” as HG Wells and starred in “The Crew,” a Kevin James-led sitcom on Netflix, which was canceled in July.
Felton does still act though — he had a sweet arc on “The Flash” as Julian, appeared as Laertes in “Ophelia,” and has been in other indie films in the past decade.
He hasn’t had his big, leading-man role yet, but his upcoming slate is packed, with roles in films such as “Save the Cinema” starring Jonathan Pryce and “Canyon Del Muerto” with Abigail Breslin and Val Kilmer.
The 33-year-old hasn’t appeared in many films since the saga ended, but he has been successful on TV. He starred in (and executive produced) the Crackle series “Snatch” alongside the future “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor and the “Skins” heartthrob Luke Pasqualino.
Currently, he stars in the Apple TV+ series “Servant,” which the horror icon M. Night Shyamalan produces. It’s already been renewed for a third season.
The 32-year-old is set to continue his TV success in the Apple TV+ series “Foundation,” which co-stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace. It was renewed for a second season in October.
He also appeared in the magical film “Now You See Me 2,” in which he pointedly is not a magician.
Currently, he stars in the TBS anthology series “Miracle Workers” — a clip of Radcliffe performing “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” in drag went viral this year. It was renewed for a fourth season. Radcliffe is also co-starring with Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, and Sandra Bullock in “The Lost City of D” in 2022.
The 32-year-old has also had a successful theater career. He famously starred in “Equus” and the musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” which earned him a Grammy nod. He also has two Drama Desk nominations under his belt.
She also graduated from Brown University, was appointed a UN Goodwill Ambassador and launched the HeForShe campaign, is part of the G7, has done extensive modeling, and is on the board of Kering, a luxury-goods company.
Her impact will still be felt around the world, whether or not she retires from acting — her Instagram has a staggering 61.4 million followers.
After a decade of distancing himself from big blockbusters by starring in films like “Good Time” and “The Lighthouse,” Pattinson, 35, is ready for his big, mainstream comeback. He starred in “Tenet,” “The King,” and is going to become Batman next year. There’s no one else who compares, honestly.