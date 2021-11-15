17 ‘Harry Potter’ stars, ranked from least to most successful

Katie Leung played Cho Chang in five films, starting with “Goblet of Fire.”

It’s taken Leung, 34, a few years, but she’s seriously poised to become one of the more successful members of the “Potter” cast. In the past four years, she’s appeared in “T2: Trainspotting,” eight episodes of Amazon series “White Dragon,” the British series “Chimerica,” the mini-series “The Nest,” the mini-series “Roadkill,” and “Locked Down.”

Leung also had a voice role in the Netflix animated series “Arcane,” which is part of the “League of Legends” universe.

She also has an impressive 381,000 followers on Instagram and 205,700 on Twitter. According to her bio, she’s also an ambassador for My Body Back Project, “a project supporting women & [non-binary] folks who have experienced sexual violence to connect with their bodies, health & sexuality after assault,” and Into Film, a “funded educational charity, putting film at the heart of children and young people’s learning.”

It’s only up from here for Leung.