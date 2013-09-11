7 Gorgeous Visualizations Of The 'Harry Potter' Books That Will Make You Nostalgic

The Harry Potter series is the best-selling series of books in history. With the release of a new 15th anniversary set, it’s an excellent opportunity to take a look back on the books.

Reddit user duddles — who runs the outstanding Bookmarking Colours Tumblr — took the Amazon eBooks of the novels and plotted out each character mention over time.

It’s a really great achievement. Fans of the books can find when characters were first introduced, when they became important, and even when they die or exit the plot.

Duddles gave us permission to reprint the charts.

Blue represents our core three protagonists. Green represents allies. Brown characters are sympathetic adults, and red characters play an antagonistic role. Black characters comprise supporting cast members.

Obvious spoilers follow.

Check them out:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Gulliver Himself Tumblr

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Gulliver Himself Tumblr

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Gulliver Himself Tumblr

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Gulliver Himself Tumblr

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Gulliver Himself Tumblr

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince

Gulliver Himself Tumblr

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows:

Gulliver Himself Tumblr

