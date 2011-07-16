Every Statistic You Ever Wanted To Know About The Harry Potter Brand

Photo: accesshollywood.com

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, the final instalment in the epic Harry Potter movie series, is set to premiere in theatres tonight at 12 a.m. at more than 3,800 locations. With Potter fandom nearing a fever pitch, advance ticket sales have passed $32 million, which is a record for the movie series, says movie distributor Warner Bros. Pictures.Already, early projections peg the film’s first weekend gross at about $153 million. Coupled with the staggering success of the previous movies, the books, all the merchandising and every other Potter-themed commodity, this just goes to show that successfully executing a good idea can result in magical business results.



Here is Entrepreneur‘s list of numbers and facts about the Potter brand that may surprise you:

11,000: The number of screens Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 will show on, in a total of 4,375 locations.

$6.37 billion: The film franchise’s combined worldwide box office sales since the first film hit theatres in 2001.

$657.24 million: Earnings from the previous film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

Less than $250 million: Warner Bros.’ budget for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

$256 million: The estimated cost of constructing the 20-acre Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction that opened at Universal Orlando last year.

1 million: The number of butterbeers (a popular drink in the Harry Potter series) sold at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter over the 2010 winter holidays.

120: The number of different products in the Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes Shop, which is featured in the films.

$2,400: The approximate amount of the advance author J.K. Rowling received from publisher Bloomsbury for the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (which was renamed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the U.S.).

$2.25: The price of a 1.2-ounce box of Harry Potter branded “Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans” (another product from the movies) by Jelly Belly.

5,800: The number of times Harry Potter’s famous scar has been applied by the makeup department over the course of the film series.

19.6: The number of hours it would take to watch all eight Harry Potter movies back-to-back.

0: Despite the first seven films recieving nine nominations, none have received an Academy Award.

