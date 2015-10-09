All of the Harry Potter books with lots of extra bells and whistles are finally available on Apple devices exclusively

Pottermore Harry Potter inside the ministry from Pottermore.

All of the Harry Potter books are available for Apple products for the first time and exclusively.

Starting Thursday, Potter fans can buy all seven books at Apple’s iBooks store for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac, according to a press release. Previously, the digital versions of the books were only available on author J.K. Rowling’s fan site, Pottermore.

To top it off, they include several enhancements. For example, there are annotations from Rowling herself, new artwork, and animation.

“I’m thrilled to see the Harry Potter books so beautifully realised on iBooks for the digital world; the artwork and animations in these enhanced editions bring the stories alive in a delightful new way,” said J.K. Rowling.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted the following:

A magical day for readers! Fans of #HarryPotter series can enjoy enhanced editions on iBooks http://t.co/1XgzmGHx7j pic.twitter.com/QCnhKb9SFY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 8, 2015

Currently available in English for $US9.99, international customers can pre-order French, German, and Spanish versions. They will be available on November 9.

Pottermore A view of the ‘enhanced’ Harry Potter books on iPhone.

