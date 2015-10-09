All of the Harry Potter books with lots of extra bells and whistles are finally available on Apple devices exclusively

Jethro Nededog
Pottermore harry ministry atrium triPottermoreHarry Potter inside the ministry from Pottermore.

All of the Harry Potter books are available for Apple products for the first time and exclusively.

Starting Thursday, Potter fans can buy all seven books at Apple’s iBooks store for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac, according to a press release. Previously, the digital versions of the books were only available on author J.K. Rowling’s fan site, Pottermore.

To top it off, they include several enhancements. For example, there are annotations from Rowling herself, new artwork, and animation.

“I’m thrilled to see the Harry Potter books so beautifully realised on iBooks for the digital world; the artwork and animations in these enhanced editions bring the stories alive in a delightful new way,” said J.K. Rowling.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted the following:

 Currently available in English for $US9.99, international customers can pre-order French, German, and Spanish versions. They will be available on November 9.

US iPhone inDevice HP5C13 DoloresJaneUmbridgePottermoreA view of the ‘enhanced’ Harry Potter books on iPhone.

NOW WATCH: 9 new things J.K. Rowling just revealed about Harry Potter’s family

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.