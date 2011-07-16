Harry Potter: Best Handheld Video Games

The concept of a good Harry Potter video game may seem like an oxymoron, and for good reason. Electronic Arts has spent a decade torturing players with a series of average titles inspired by J.K. Rowling’s fictional universe, including the shockingly bad Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince for DS [shudders].



Thankfully, they’re not all bad. Dig a bit, and you’ll uncover some enjoyable handheld titles starring everyone’s favourite boy wizard, some of which are quite clever.

That said, before you rush out to see Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, or agree to that day long Harry Potter marathon, be sure to make a note of these five portable games.

Besides, you’ll need something to do during intermission. You will take a break from watching all of the Harry Potter movies back-to-back, right?

5. Harry Potter Spells (iPhone)

Transform your iPhone into a magic wand in this enjoyable multiplayer effort. The game includes 23 spells, like Wingardium Leviosa, Expelliarmus and Stupefy. Practice casting these devastating attacks, then battle your friends to ascend the leaderboards. Spells is a bit repetitive, but for $0.99 (limited time offer), definitely worth a look, despite what our review says.

Download Harry Potter Spells

4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Game Boy Advance, DS, PSP)

Step into Harry’s world in this entertaining action adventure game, which lets you play as Harry, Ron or Hermione. Uncover new spells, use magic to solve puzzles and square off against monsters. On top of that, the DS version has a fun stylus controlled Duel Mode.

3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Game Boy colour)

In a strange twist, the Game Boy colour Sorcerer’s Stone is superior to its Game Boy Advance counterpart, both of which are distinctly different. While each game chronicles Harry’s first year at Hogwarts, the GBA title is a boring action adventure, while the GBC edition is a sweet RPG that lets you combine cards to create new spells. So, if you for some reason have a GBC lying around, this game comes recommended.

2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Game Boy Advance, Game Boy colour)

Electronic Arts did a fine job bringing Chamber of Secrets to life in this solid dungeon crawler that sends Harry through Hogwarts, Diagon Alley and Hagrid’s hut. You’ll battle enemies, cast spells and pick up hundreds of goodies while interacting with a wide cast of characters. Not a bad way to spend the afternoon.

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch)

Here it is, the best Harry Potter game money can buy. The best part? It only costs $2.99.

Warner Bros. Entertainment did a bang-up job bringing the critically acclaimed LEGO experience to Harry Potter, delivering a highly entertaining romp through Hogwarts and beyond. Not only will you play as Harry, but also a variety of characters from the franchise. You’ll explore exciting locations, solve puzzles and collect secret items while enjoying authentic music from the films. Simply a wonderful game from start to finish, as well as a smart value for budget conscious consumers.

Download LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

