Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling's Plagiarism Suit Gets Worse

J.K. Rowling, one of the most profitable authors in the world, was just added to a lawsuit against the publisher of her Harry Potter books, Times Online reports.



A suit filed in June from the estate of the late Adrian Jacobs alleges that Rowling used a significant portion of Jacobs’ book, The Adventures of Willy the Wizard: No 1 Livid Land, which was published in 1987 for her Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, published in 2000.

They recently added her name as a defendant.

The lawsuit could be a “billion dollar case,” according to Times Online. In a statement, the estate’s lawyer said they were looking for legal advice on more copywright suits, perhaps on the Harry Potter movies produced by News Corp. and Harry Potter theme park in Universal Studios’ Florida amusement grounds.

Rowling is denying all claims made against her.

