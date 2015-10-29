A former 'Harry Potter' set has been converted into multimillion-dollar luxury apartments

People can’t get enough of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world, whether they’re hitting up a Harry Potter-themed bar in Canada or eating Christmas dinner on the film’s set in England.

Now, Royal Connaught Park, a residential complex in England used for scenes in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” has been converted into apartments, People reports. The Victorian Gothic style buildings were used as sets for Dumbledore’s office and the Hogwart’s Great Hall in the film.

Don’t worry, while the apartments have all modern amenities, the grounds and shared spaces still bear a striking resemblance to the beloved school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Check out the gorgeous exterior of Royal Connaught Park. Photo Courtesy of Royal Connaught Park The Victorian Gothic style architecture definitely gives off a Hogwarts vibe. Photo Courtesy of Royal Connaught Park In fact, before it was renovated, Royal Connaught Park was a private school. Photo Courtesy of Royal Connaught Park , which used to be a private school. Here's a look at the room used as the Great Hall. Now, the room can be rented for events. Photo Courtesy of Royal Connaught Park While they don't appear to having moving staircases or talking pictures, these apartments are still luxurious. Photo Courtesy of Royal Connaught Park The apartments range in price from $500,000 to over $3 million, so living like a wizard doesn't come cheap. Photo Courtesy of Royal Connaught Park Renovations took nearly five years to complete. Photo Courtesy of Royal Connaught Park Looks like it was worth the wait. 'The homes ... are every bit as magical as Hogwarts itself,' Caroline Comer, marketing director for Royal Connaught Park's developer, told People. Photo Courtesy of Royal Connaught Park Source: People

