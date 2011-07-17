"Harry Potter And The Deathly Hollows - Part 2" Breaks Opening Day Record With $92.1 Million

The Deathly Hallows smashes box office records!



It’s confirmed. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 is a box office record destroying machine. The finale movie in this magical series, which finds Harry defeating Voldemort in an epic duel, took in a massive $92.1 million during its first Friday of release. That is the biggest single day gross of all-time.

Overseas, the film pulled in an additional $75 million, for a three-day-international total of $157.5 million. That makes Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2‘s global total a mammoth, worldwide record breaking $249.6 million. Yeah, we’ll be seeing a sequel or remake of some sort. That’s inevitable with those kinds of numbers.

As of this moment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 is set to break the planet-wide record of $394 million set by Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in 2009. Here in the states, it is also expected to bust open the $158.4 million weekend record set by the beloved The Dark Knight in 2008.

As of now, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 is expected to pull in North of $175 million domestically by the time the smoke clears from the ruble of Hogwarts come Monday morning. Helping push those huge numbers home is the fact that this sequel is in a record number of theatres, playing on a record number of screens, and it also has the added financial bump up provided by 3D.

We’ll have the final weekend box office total for you sometime tomorrow.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 was released July 15th, 2011 and stars Ralph Fiennes, Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Evanna Lynch, Domhnall Gleeson. The film is directed by David Yates.

The Dark Knight was released July 18th, 2008 and stars Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Monique Gabriela Curnen. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan.

